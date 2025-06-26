Min Woo Lee ties course record with 10 birdies during Round 1 of the 2025 Rocket Classic

Min Woo Lee delivered a strong performance in the opening round of the 2025 Rocket Classic, shooting a 9-under-par 63 to tie the course record at Detroit Golf Club. The Australian golfer hit 10 birdies and just one bogey to claim the solo lead after Round 1.

Ad

The PGA TOUR shared an X post on June 26, highlighting his round on their official X handle with a caption.

“Let. Him. Cook. 🔥 @MinWoo27Lee ties the course record @RocketClassic with 10 birdies and an opening-round 63!”

The post features Lee’s image alongside his scorecard, which displays birdies scattered across almost every stretch of the course.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Lee started his round on the back nine and delivered birdies on holes 10, 13, 14, 15, and 17. He continued his momentum on the front nine, carding further birdies on holes 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9. His only mistake came at the par-3 11th hole, where he recorded a bogey.

The 25-year-old hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation and averaged over 312 yards off the tee. With this 63, Lee ties the lowest round ever recorded at Detroit Golf Club since the Rocket Mortgage Classic began in 2019. The par-72 North Course, designed by Donald Ross, measures 7,370 yards.

Ad

Lee entered the week in strong form, following his win at the Texas Children’s Houston Open earlier this season, which was his first PGA Tour victory. He also finished tied for second at last year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, narrowly missing the title by one shot.

The field at the Rocket Classic includes multiple major champions and top-50 players in the world rankings. Apart from that, weather conditions at the Detroit Golf Club might be challenging in the second round of the Rocket Classic.

Ad

Rocket Classic 2025 Round 2 begins with challenging weather

The second round of the 2025 Rocket Classic is all set to tee off on Friday, June 27, at Detroit Golf Club. As per AccuWeather, players can expect a partly sunny day with high humidity, set to grip the course. The bigger concern is the threat of scattered thunderstorms throughout the day.

While heavy rainfall isn’t likely, the lingering storm chances could force brief delays in play. Adding to the challenge, southwesterly winds are forecasted to pick up by the afternoon, bringing strong gusts that may impact shot selections and club choices.

Ad

Here's a look at the weather details for the Rocket Classic 2025 round 2:

Morning

emperature : 31°C (RealFeel® 37°C)

: 31°C (RealFeel® 37°C) Conditions : Partly sunny, hot, and humid with a thunderstorm

: Partly sunny, hot, and humid with a thunderstorm Wind : S at 13 km/h

: S at 13 km/h Wind Gusts : Up to 30 km/h

: Up to 30 km/h Humidity : 74%

: 74% Dew Point : 22°C

: 22°C Probability of Precipitation : 55%

: 55% Precipitation : 1.3 mm

: 1.3 mm Cloud Cover : 45%

: 45% Visibility: 9 km

Afternoon

Temperature : 33°C (RealFeel® 38°C)

: 33°C (RealFeel® 38°C) Conditions : Partly sunny, hot, and humid with a thunderstorm

: Partly sunny, hot, and humid with a thunderstorm Wind : SW at 17 km/h

: SW at 17 km/h Wind Gusts : Up to 41 km/h

: Up to 41 km/h Humidity : 56%

: 56% Dew Point : 22°C

: 22°C Probability of Precipitation : 55%

: 55% Precipitation : 1.3 mm

: 1.3 mm Cloud Cover : 45%

: 45% Visibility: 9 km

Ad

Evening

Temperature : 25°C (RealFeel® 27°C)

: 25°C (RealFeel® 27°C) Conditions : Partly cloudy, a thunderstorm possible in some areas; humid

: Partly cloudy, a thunderstorm possible in some areas; humid Wind : W at 11 km/h

: W at 11 km/h Wind Gusts : Up to 24 km/h

: Up to 24 km/h Humidity : 74%

: 74% Dew Point : 22°C

: 22°C Probability of Precipitation : 40%

: 40% Precipitation : 1.0 mm

: 1.0 mm Cloud Cover : 70%

: 70% Visibility: 9 km

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More