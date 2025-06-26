Rocket Classic R2 Weather Forecast: How will the wind fare at the Detroit Club?

The second round of the 2025 Rocket Classic is set to continue on Friday, June 27, at Detroit Golf Club. According to AccuWeather, conditions will remain hot and partly sunny, with elevated humidity levels and intermittent thunderstorm activity. Southwesterly winds are expected to pick up in the afternoon at the Rocket Classic, possibly affecting play with strong gusts.

While total rainfall amounts appear limited at the Rocket Classic, the persistent chance of storms may lead to short delays or disruptions during the round. Here's a look at the weather details for the Rocket Classic 2025 – Round 2:

Morning at the Rocket Classic

Temperature : 31°C (RealFeel® 37°C)

: 31°C (RealFeel® 37°C) Conditions : Partly sunny, hot and humid with a thunderstorm

: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a thunderstorm Wind : S at 13 km/h

: S at 13 km/h Wind Gusts : Up to 30 km/h

: Up to 30 km/h Humidity : 74%

: 74% Dew Point : 22°C

: 22°C Probability of Precipitation : 55%

: 55% Precipitation : 1.3 mm

: 1.3 mm Cloud Cover : 45%

: 45% Visibility: 9 km

Afternoon

Temperature : 33°C (RealFeel® 38°C)

: 33°C (RealFeel® 38°C) Conditions : Partly sunny, hot and humid with a thunderstorm

: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a thunderstorm Wind : SW at 17 km/h

: SW at 17 km/h Wind Gusts : Up to 41 km/h

: Up to 41 km/h Humidity : 56%

: 56% Dew Point : 22°C

: 22°C Probability of Precipitation : 55%

: 55% Precipitation : 1.3 mm

: 1.3 mm Cloud Cover : 45%

: 45% Visibility: 9 km

Evening

Temperature : 25°C (RealFeel® 27°C)

: 25°C (RealFeel® 27°C) Conditions : Partly cloudy, a thunderstorm possible in some areas; humid

: Partly cloudy, a thunderstorm possible in some areas; humid Wind : W at 11 km/h

: W at 11 km/h Wind Gusts : Up to 24 km/h

: Up to 24 km/h Humidity : 74%

: 74% Dew Point : 22°C

: 22°C Probability of Precipitation : 40%

: 40% Precipitation : 1.0 mm

: 1.0 mm Cloud Cover : 70%

: 70% Visibility: 9 km

Tee Times for the second round of the Rocket Classic (ET)

1st Hole at the Rocket Classic

6:45 a.m. – Justin Lower, Mac Meissner, Isaiah Salinda

6:56 a.m. – Ryan Gerard, Chan Kim, Aldrich Potgieter

7:07 a.m. – Ryan Brehm, Hayden Buckley, Greyson Sigg

7:18 a.m. – Harry Hall, Joseph Bramlett, Aaron Wise

7:29 a.m. – Davis Thompson, Chris Kirk, Si Woo Kim

7:40 a.m. – Matt McCarty, Davis Riley, Camillo Villegas

7:51 a.m. – Garrick Higgo, Rafael Campos, Nick Hardy

8:02 a.m. – Chad Ramey, Sam Ryder, Harry Higgs

8:13 a.m. – Kevin Kisner, Doug Ghim, Ricky Castillo

8:24 a.m. – Harrison Endycott, Takumi Kanaya, William Mouw

8:35 a.m. – Paul Peterson, Kaito Onishi, Andi Xu

8:46 a.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Jackson Suber, Joe Hooks

8:57 a.m. – Rikuya Hoshino, Gordon Sargent, Ashton McCulloch (a)

12:10 p.m. – Lanto Griffin, Alex Noren, Alex Smalley

12:21 p.m. – Carson Young, Will Gordon, Thorbjorn Olesen

12:32 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, David Lipsky, Danny Walker

12:43 p.m. – Min Woo Lee, Cam Davis, Wyndham Clark

12:54 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay

1:05 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:16 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Schenk

1:27 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker

1:38 p.m. – Ben Martin, Rasmus Hojgaard, Jeremy Paul

1:49 p.m. – Trevor Cone, Noah Goodwin, Paul Waring

2:00 p.m. – Jesper Svensson, Steven Fisk, Evan Brown

2:11 p.m. – Will Chandler, Matthew Riedel, Otto Black

2:22 p.m. – Taylor Dickson, John Pak, Dominic Clemons (a)

10th Hole at the Rocket Classic

6:45 a.m. – Joel Dahmen, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Roy

6:56 a.m. – Nate Lashley, Patrick Rodgers, Vince Whaley

7:07 a.m. – Danny Willett, Henrik Norlander, Ryo Hisatsune

7:18 a.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Jake Knapp, Tom Kim

7:29 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa

7:40 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Gary Woodland, Cameron Young

7:51 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, Emiliano Grillo, Adam Svensson

8:02 a.m. – Mark Hubbard, Max Greyserman, Nicolai Hojgaard

8:13 a.m. – Ryan Palmer, Beau Hossler, Ben Kohles

8:24 a.m. – Kevin Velo, Luke Clanton, Brett White

8:35 a.m. – Frankie Capan III, Braden Thornberry, James Piot

8:46 a.m. – Philip Knowles, Thomas Rosenmueller, Ben Cook

8:57 a.m. – Anders Albertson, Cristobal Del Solar, Vince Covello

12:10 p.m. – Adam Hadwin, Victor Perez, David Skinns

12:21 p.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Patrick Fishburn, Ben Silverman

12:32 p.m. – Trey Mullinax, Rico Hoey, Chandler Phillips

12:43 p.m. – Nico Echavarria, Patton Kizzire, Peter Malnati

12:54 p.m. – Luke List, Lee Hodges, Seamus Power

1:05 p.m. – Joe Highsmith, Brice Garnett, Francesco Molinari

1:16 p.m. – Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson, Byeong Hun An

1:27 p.m. – Karl Vilips, Matt Wallace, Taylor Moore

1:38 p.m. – Cameron Champ, Michael Kim, Jacob Bridgeman

1:49 p.m. – Sami Valimaki, Max McGreevy, Alejandro Tosti

2:00 p.m. – Antoine Rozner, Quade Cummins, David Ford

2:11 p.m. – Hayden Springer, Kris Ventura, Mason Andersen

2:22 p.m. – Michael Thorbjornsen, Norman Xiong, Michael La Sasso (a)

