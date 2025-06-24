Rocket Classic 2025 odds and top bets explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jun 24, 2025 03:25 GMT
GOLF: JUN 30 PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic - Source: Getty
Rocket Classic 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

The Rocket Classic 2025 is set to be played from Thursday, June 26, to Sunday, June 29, at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan. Over 150 players will be in action in a 72-hole stroke-play event over four days.

Since the Rocket Classic 2025 is taking place just a week after the final Signature event of the season, many superstars have taken a break from the PGA Tour. However, the field will still feature some big names such as World No. 4 Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, and Ben Griffin.

As per SportsLine, Morikawa is the favorite to win this week with +1200 odds. Keegan Bradley, who claimed the Travelers Championship last Sunday, is also expected to do well this week.

Patrick Cantlay and Ben Griffin are also among the favorites at the Rocket Classic 2025. While Cantlay has been winless for more than two years, Griffin has been on a great run and has already notched two titles.

Rocket Classic 2025 odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the Rocket Classic 2025 (As per SportsLine):

  • Collin Morikawa: +1200
  • Keegan Bradley: +1600
  • Patrick Cantlay: +1800
  • Ben Griffin: +2200
  • Cameron Young: +2800
  • Hideki Matsuyama: +3000
  • Harry Hall: +3000
  • Si Woo Kim: +3500
  • Keith Mitchell: +3500
  • Max Greyserman: +3500
  • Luke Clanton: +4000
  • Wyndham Clark: +4000
  • Tony Finau: +4000
  • Rickie Fowler: +4000
  • Akshay Bhatia: +4500
  • Davis Thompson: +4500
  • Rasmus Hojgaard: +4500
  • Min Woo Lee: +4500
  • Matt Fitzpatrick: +5000
  • Chris Gotterup: +5000
  • Alex Smalley: +5000
  • Thorbjorn Olesen: +5500
  • Taylor Moore: +5500
  • Ryan Gerard: +5500
  • Alex Noren: +5500
  • Michael Kim: +6000
  • Matt Wallace: +6000
  • Kurt Kitayama: +6500
  • Stephan Jaeger: +6500
  • Byeong Hun An: +6500
  • Nicolai Hojgaard: +7000
  • Tom Kim: +7500
  • Emiliano Grillo: +7500
  • Michael Thorbjornsen: +7500
  • Max Homa: +7500
  • Jesper Svensson: +8000
  • Jake Knapp: +8000
  • Jacob Bridgeman: +8000
  • Vince Whaley: +8000
  • Victor Perez: +8000
  • Ryo Hisatsune: +8000
  • Rico Hoey: +8000
  • Chris Kirk: +8000
  • Cam Davis: +8000
  • Mark Hubbard: +9000
  • Davis Riley: +9000
  • Patrick Rodgers: +9000
  • Nico Echavarria: +9000
  • Erik Van Rooyen: +10000
  • Lee Hodges: +10000
  • Gary Woodland: +10000
  • Seamus Power: +10000
  • Matt McCarty: +11000
  • Aldrich Potgieter: +11000
  • Kevin Roy: +11000
  • Sam Ryder: +11000
  • Ricky Castillo: +11000
  • Cameron Champ: +11000
  • Isaiah Salinda: +12000
  • Trey Mullinax: +12000
  • Thriston Lawrence: +12000
  • Steven Fisk: +12000
  • Patrick Fishburn: +12000
  • Beau Hossler: +12000
  • Antoine Rozner: +12000
  • Max McGreevy: +12000
  • Andrew Putnam: +12000
  • Matt Kuchar: +15000
  • Karl Vilips: +15000
  • Webb Simpson: +15000
  • Henrik Norlander: +15000
  • Doug Ghim: +15000
  • Sami Valimaki: +15000
  • Quade Cummins: +15000
  • Carson Young: +15000
  • Austin Eckroat: +15000
Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

More from Sportskeeda
