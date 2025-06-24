Rocket Classic 2025 odds and top bets explored

The Rocket Classic 2025 is set to be played from Thursday, June 26, to Sunday, June 29, at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan. Over 150 players will be in action in a 72-hole stroke-play event over four days.
Since the Rocket Classic 2025 is taking place just a week after the final Signature event of the season, many superstars have taken a break from the PGA Tour. However, the field will still feature some big names such as World No. 4 Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, and Ben Griffin.
As per SportsLine, Morikawa is the favorite to win this week with +1200 odds. Keegan Bradley, who claimed the Travelers Championship last Sunday, is also expected to do well this week.
Patrick Cantlay and Ben Griffin are also among the favorites at the Rocket Classic 2025. While Cantlay has been winless for more than two years, Griffin has been on a great run and has already notched two titles.
Rocket Classic 2025 odds explored
Here's a look at the odds for the Rocket Classic 2025 (As per SportsLine):
- Collin Morikawa: +1200
- Keegan Bradley: +1600
- Patrick Cantlay: +1800
- Ben Griffin: +2200
- Cameron Young: +2800
- Hideki Matsuyama: +3000
- Harry Hall: +3000
- Si Woo Kim: +3500
- Keith Mitchell: +3500
- Max Greyserman: +3500
- Luke Clanton: +4000
- Wyndham Clark: +4000
- Tony Finau: +4000
- Rickie Fowler: +4000
- Akshay Bhatia: +4500
- Davis Thompson: +4500
- Rasmus Hojgaard: +4500
- Min Woo Lee: +4500
- Matt Fitzpatrick: +5000
- Chris Gotterup: +5000
- Alex Smalley: +5000
- Thorbjorn Olesen: +5500
- Taylor Moore: +5500
- Ryan Gerard: +5500
- Alex Noren: +5500
- Michael Kim: +6000
- Matt Wallace: +6000
- Kurt Kitayama: +6500
- Stephan Jaeger: +6500
- Byeong Hun An: +6500
- Nicolai Hojgaard: +7000
- Tom Kim: +7500
- Emiliano Grillo: +7500
- Michael Thorbjornsen: +7500
- Max Homa: +7500
- Jesper Svensson: +8000
- Jake Knapp: +8000
- Jacob Bridgeman: +8000
- Vince Whaley: +8000
- Victor Perez: +8000
- Ryo Hisatsune: +8000
- Rico Hoey: +8000
- Chris Kirk: +8000
- Cam Davis: +8000
- Mark Hubbard: +9000
- Davis Riley: +9000
- Patrick Rodgers: +9000
- Nico Echavarria: +9000
- Erik Van Rooyen: +10000
- Lee Hodges: +10000
- Gary Woodland: +10000
- Seamus Power: +10000
- Matt McCarty: +11000
- Aldrich Potgieter: +11000
- Kevin Roy: +11000
- Sam Ryder: +11000
- Ricky Castillo: +11000
- Cameron Champ: +11000
- Isaiah Salinda: +12000
- Trey Mullinax: +12000
- Thriston Lawrence: +12000
- Steven Fisk: +12000
- Patrick Fishburn: +12000
- Beau Hossler: +12000
- Antoine Rozner: +12000
- Max McGreevy: +12000
- Andrew Putnam: +12000
- Matt Kuchar: +15000
- Karl Vilips: +15000
- Webb Simpson: +15000
- Henrik Norlander: +15000
- Doug Ghim: +15000
- Sami Valimaki: +15000
- Quade Cummins: +15000
- Carson Young: +15000
- Austin Eckroat: +15000