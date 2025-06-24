Rocket Classic 2025 odds and top bets explored

The Rocket Classic 2025 is set to be played from Thursday, June 26, to Sunday, June 29, at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan. Over 150 players will be in action in a 72-hole stroke-play event over four days.

Since the Rocket Classic 2025 is taking place just a week after the final Signature event of the season, many superstars have taken a break from the PGA Tour. However, the field will still feature some big names such as World No. 4 Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, and Ben Griffin.

As per SportsLine, Morikawa is the favorite to win this week with +1200 odds. Keegan Bradley, who claimed the Travelers Championship last Sunday, is also expected to do well this week.

Patrick Cantlay and Ben Griffin are also among the favorites at the Rocket Classic 2025. While Cantlay has been winless for more than two years, Griffin has been on a great run and has already notched two titles.

Rocket Classic 2025 odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the Rocket Classic 2025 (As per SportsLine):

Collin Morikawa: +1200

Keegan Bradley: +1600

Patrick Cantlay: +1800

Ben Griffin: +2200

Cameron Young: +2800

Hideki Matsuyama: +3000

Harry Hall: +3000

Si Woo Kim: +3500

Keith Mitchell: +3500

Max Greyserman: +3500

Luke Clanton: +4000

Wyndham Clark: +4000

Tony Finau: +4000

Rickie Fowler: +4000

Akshay Bhatia: +4500

Davis Thompson: +4500

Rasmus Hojgaard: +4500

Min Woo Lee: +4500

Matt Fitzpatrick: +5000

Chris Gotterup: +5000

Alex Smalley: +5000

Thorbjorn Olesen: +5500

Taylor Moore: +5500

Ryan Gerard: +5500

Alex Noren: +5500

Michael Kim: +6000

Matt Wallace: +6000

Kurt Kitayama: +6500

Stephan Jaeger: +6500

Byeong Hun An: +6500

Nicolai Hojgaard: +7000

Tom Kim: +7500

Emiliano Grillo: +7500

Michael Thorbjornsen: +7500

Max Homa: +7500

Jesper Svensson: +8000

Jake Knapp: +8000

Jacob Bridgeman: +8000

Vince Whaley: +8000

Victor Perez: +8000

Ryo Hisatsune: +8000

Rico Hoey: +8000

Chris Kirk: +8000

Cam Davis: +8000

Mark Hubbard: +9000

Davis Riley: +9000

Patrick Rodgers: +9000

Nico Echavarria: +9000

Erik Van Rooyen: +10000

Lee Hodges: +10000

Gary Woodland: +10000

Seamus Power: +10000

Matt McCarty: +11000

Aldrich Potgieter: +11000

Kevin Roy: +11000

Sam Ryder: +11000

Ricky Castillo: +11000

Cameron Champ: +11000

Isaiah Salinda: +12000

Trey Mullinax: +12000

Thriston Lawrence: +12000

Steven Fisk: +12000

Patrick Fishburn: +12000

Beau Hossler: +12000

Antoine Rozner: +12000

Max McGreevy: +12000

Andrew Putnam: +12000

Matt Kuchar: +15000

Karl Vilips: +15000

Webb Simpson: +15000

Henrik Norlander: +15000

Doug Ghim: +15000

Sami Valimaki: +15000

Quade Cummins: +15000

Carson Young: +15000

Austin Eckroat: +15000

