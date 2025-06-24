Where is Rocket Classic 2025 being played? Venue explored

The Rocket Classic 2025 is one of the most highly anticipated events on the PGA Tour and is being held at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan. This marks the seventh consecutive year the tournament returns to the venue. The Detroit Golf Club, founded in 1899, is a private country club with two 18-hole courses designed by Donald Ross. The Rocket Classic will be held on the North Course, a par-72 layout that can stretch between 6,936 to 7,370 yards.

Ad

This year’s Rocket Classic is scheduled from June 26 to 29, 2025. The week-long events begin earlier, with pro-am competitions and community events like the John Shippen National Invitational, starting around June 21. The AREA 313 fan zone, located across holes 14 to 16, is a key attraction. Every eagle or hole-in-one on these holes triggers charitable donations to support digital equity efforts in the city. This initiative has become a core part of the tournament’s mission to give back to the Detroit community.

Ad

Trending

General grounds tickets provide access throughout the course, while premium experiences like the LendingTree Lounge, Club Ace, and the University of Detroit Mercy Suite offer enhanced views, shade, and access to drinks and food. Parking is arranged at the University of Detroit Mercy (Wednesday) and Wayne State University (Thursday to Sunday), with shuttle services running to and from the course.

World No. 4 Collin Morikawa headlines the lineup, joined by players like Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, and Keegan Bradley. Former Rocket Mortgage Classic champions Cameron Davis, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, and Nate Lashley are also confirmed to compete. With a purse of $9.6 million and a winner’s share of $1.728 million, the stakes are high.

Ad

Notably, the event comes with a change this year as the Rocket Classic Presented by AlumniFi, removing 'Mortgage' from its original name. With that, let's look at the field of the 2025 Rocket Classic.

Rocket Classic 2025 Heads to Detroit with Limited Top-50 Presence

PGA: Travelers Championship - Second Round - Source: Imagn

The 2025 Rocket Classic will unfold at the historic Detroit Golf Club, drawing over 150 players all competing for the $9.6 million purse. The field will see just 12 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking slated to compete.

Ad

World No. 4 Collin Morikawa stands out as the top-ranked contender in the lineup. Here's the field for the 2025 Rocket Classic:

Byeong Hun An

Mason Andersen

Aaron Baddeley

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Ryan Brehm

Jacob Bridgeman

Hayden Buckley

Rafael Campos

Patrick Cantlay

Frankie Capan III

Ricky Castillo

Cameron Champ

Will Chandler

Luke Clanton

Wyndham Clark

Dominic Clemons

Trevor Cone

Ben Cook

Vince Covello

Quade Cummins

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Cristobal Del Solar

Taylor Dickson

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Tony Finau

James Piot

Joseph Hooks

David Ford

Patrick Fishburn

Steven Fisk

Matt Fitzpatrick

Paul Waring

Harrison Endycott

Anders Albertson

Rickie Fowler

Brice Garnett

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Noah Goodwin

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Charley Hoffman

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Max Homa

Rikuya Hoshino

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Takumi Kanaya

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Philip Knowles

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Michael La Sasso

Nate Lashley

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Matt McCarty

Ashton McCulloch

Max McGreevy

Mac Meissner

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

William Mouw

Trey Mullinax

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Thorbjørn Olesen

Kaito Onishi

John Pak

Ryan Palmer

Jeremy Paul

Victor Perez

Paul Peterson

Chandler Phillips

Aldrich Potgieter

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Chad Ramey

Matthew Riedel

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Thomas Rosenmueller

Kevin Roy

Antoine Rozner

Sam Ryder

Isaiah Salinda

Gordon Sargent

Adam Schenk

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

Webb Simpson

David Skinns

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

Jackson Suber

Adam Svensson

Jesper Svensson

Davis Thompson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Braden Thornberry

Alejandro Tosti

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Kevin Velo

Kris Ventura

Karl Vilips

Camilo Villegas

Danny Walker

Matt Wallace

Vince Whaley

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland

Norman Xiong

Cameron Young

Carson Young

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More