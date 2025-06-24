Where is Rocket Classic 2025 being played? Venue explored

The Rocket Classic 2025 is one of the most highly anticipated events on the PGA Tour and is being held at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan. This marks the seventh consecutive year the tournament returns to the venue. The Detroit Golf Club, founded in 1899, is a private country club with two 18-hole courses designed by Donald Ross. The Rocket Classic will be held on the North Course, a par-72 layout that can stretch between 6,936 to 7,370 yards.
This year’s Rocket Classic is scheduled from June 26 to 29, 2025. The week-long events begin earlier, with pro-am competitions and community events like the John Shippen National Invitational, starting around June 21. The AREA 313 fan zone, located across holes 14 to 16, is a key attraction. Every eagle or hole-in-one on these holes triggers charitable donations to support digital equity efforts in the city. This initiative has become a core part of the tournament’s mission to give back to the Detroit community.
General grounds tickets provide access throughout the course, while premium experiences like the LendingTree Lounge, Club Ace, and the University of Detroit Mercy Suite offer enhanced views, shade, and access to drinks and food. Parking is arranged at the University of Detroit Mercy (Wednesday) and Wayne State University (Thursday to Sunday), with shuttle services running to and from the course.
World No. 4 Collin Morikawa headlines the lineup, joined by players like Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, and Keegan Bradley. Former Rocket Mortgage Classic champions Cameron Davis, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, and Nate Lashley are also confirmed to compete. With a purse of $9.6 million and a winner’s share of $1.728 million, the stakes are high.
Notably, the event comes with a change this year as the Rocket Classic Presented by AlumniFi, removing 'Mortgage' from its original name. With that, let's look at the field of the 2025 Rocket Classic.
Rocket Classic 2025 Heads to Detroit with Limited Top-50 Presence
The 2025 Rocket Classic will unfold at the historic Detroit Golf Club, drawing over 150 players all competing for the $9.6 million purse. The field will see just 12 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking slated to compete.
World No. 4 Collin Morikawa stands out as the top-ranked contender in the lineup. Here's the field for the 2025 Rocket Classic:
- Byeong Hun An
- Mason Andersen
- Aaron Baddeley
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Ryan Brehm
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Hayden Buckley
- Rafael Campos
- Patrick Cantlay
- Frankie Capan III
- Ricky Castillo
- Cameron Champ
- Will Chandler
- Luke Clanton
- Wyndham Clark
- Dominic Clemons
- Trevor Cone
- Ben Cook
- Vince Covello
- Quade Cummins
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Taylor Dickson
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Tony Finau
- James Piot
- Joseph Hooks
- David Ford
- Patrick Fishburn
- Steven Fisk
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Paul Waring
- Harrison Endycott
- Anders Albertson
- Rickie Fowler
- Brice Garnett
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Noah Goodwin
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Rico Hoey
- Charley Hoffman
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Max Homa
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Takumi Kanaya
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Philip Knowles
- Ben Kohles
- Matt Kuchar
- Michael La Sasso
- Nate Lashley
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Matt McCarty
- Ashton McCulloch
- Max McGreevy
- Mac Meissner
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- William Mouw
- Trey Mullinax
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Kaito Onishi
- John Pak
- Ryan Palmer
- Jeremy Paul
- Victor Perez
- Paul Peterson
- Chandler Phillips
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Chad Ramey
- Matthew Riedel
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- Kevin Roy
- Antoine Rozner
- Sam Ryder
- Isaiah Salinda
- Gordon Sargent
- Adam Schenk
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- Webb Simpson
- David Skinns
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- Jackson Suber
- Adam Svensson
- Jesper Svensson
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Braden Thornberry
- Alejandro Tosti
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Kevin Velo
- Kris Ventura
- Karl Vilips
- Camilo Villegas
- Danny Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Vince Whaley
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Gary Woodland
- Norman Xiong
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young