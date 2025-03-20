"Mini Tiger", "He's a fraud" - Tiger Woods' son Charlie's swing at the Junior Invitational leaves fans divided

Charlie Woods carries enormous expectations, given his father Tiger Woods' status as a golf legend. Competing in the Junior Invitational at sage Valley, Charlie shot an opening round of 6-over-par 78.

His appearance at the event created a buzz among fans, with some spotting a strong resemblance with his father.

NUCLR GOLF shared an X post on March 20, showcasing Woods at the event. The X post had received more than 740K views at the time of this writing and around 90 people have commented on it. The caption of the post reads:

"Charlie Woods is playing the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley Golf Club. @TWlegion"

One of the comments under the post read:

"Mini Tiger.''

Another fan wasn't as impressed with Charlie Woods' drive, and posted:

"He’s a fraud."

"He is his father’s son! They are so similar. Love it," a fan wrote.

"Good player. Doesn’t deserve anywhere near the attention he gets. And it’s not his fault…at all. I actually feel bad for him," another fan said.

"I’m on the edge of my seat. Charlie Woods is showing why he’s the future of golf at Sage Valley," another fan wrote.

The 16-year-old started his round with a birdie followed by six bogeys and a double bogey on the par-5 eight hole. After the double bogey, Charlie Woods' score moved from 1-under to 1-over. He finished his first round in 32nd place out of 36 competitors.

President Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump is also participating in the event. In the girls' division, Trump faced a difficult first round. She shot a 17-over-par-89 and managed only one birdie while carding seven bogeys, two double bogeys, a triple bogey, and even a quadruple bogey. She stands last in the 24-player field (via The Palm Beach Post).

Meanwhile, in an old video, Tiger Woods was seen praising Charlie's golf skills.

Tiger Woods revealed the moment when Charlie Woods nearly beat him

An old video dating back to June 2023 created buzz among fans given the friendly father-son rivalry. In the clip, Tiger Woods could be seen having a conversation with Collin Morikawa when he jokingly asked if Charlie had ever beaten him. Woods replied:

"Not yet. He outdrove me the other day, though," Tiger Woods said.

Listening to that, Morikawa pointed out that Charlie's drive carried about 260 yards. After that Woods explained the whole scenario, saying:

"I hit a spinner into the wind, and he hit just a tomahawk. he plays the blacks. I am like damn. It's coming," Woods said.

Charlie Woods had a standout performance at the PNC Championship alongside his father. He made his mark after acing the par-3 fourth hole at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, sinking a hole-in-one with a 7-iron from 175 yards. He also fared impressively during his high school team's 2023 state title victory and secured a place on the 2024 US Junior.

