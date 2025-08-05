Minjee Lee closes her ‘European summer’ after AIG Women’s Open disappointment 

Minjee Lee has officially wrapped up her two-week stint in Europe, playing back-to-back tournaments on tough links courses. The Australian golfer shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, reflecting on the ups and downs of her short European summer.Lee participated in the 2025 Women’s Scottish Open and the AIG Women’s Open, two of the most challenging links events on the LPGA calendar. While she didn’t walk away with a top finish, Lee appreciated the overall experience and shared her experience on August 5. She penned the message:“European summer comes to a close! 2 weeks on Links courses were 💨, challenging &amp; more than half of the time fun 😋,” she wrote. “Thank you @womens_scottish &amp; @aigwomensopen for putting up great events! And everyone who showed up for us 😊” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt the Women’s Scottish Open, held at the famed Dundonald Links, Minjee Lee finished tied for 21st place. She opened with a promising round of 68 but followed it with rounds of 74, 70, and 71.After that, Lee's major campaign at the AIG Women’s Open didn’t go as planned. The tournament was held at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Wales. She posted rounds of 70, 76, 68, and 72 to finish in a T13 place. She is ranked 4th in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings. Apart from that, this is not the first time Lee has shown gratitude for her performance. After winning the KPMG Women's Open, Minjee Lee penned a heartfelt message dedicated to herself.When Minjee Lee won at the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA ChampionshipBack on June 22, 2024, Minjee Lee made headlines by capturing her third career major title at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. It was a hard-fought win at Fields Ranch East in PGA Frisco, where she held off rising star Auston Kim and two-time LPGA champion Chanettee Wannasaen to secure her first LPGA Tour victory since the 2023 BMW Ladies Championship.In the final round, Lee shot a 2-over-par 74, with five bogeys and three birdies. Reflecting on the victory, she opened up about the struggles she faced leading up to this moment:“I think just the last two years, I had a little trouble with my putting, and had doubts here and there. I just feel like I’ve worked really hard to get to the position I am now… It’s so hard, and even better being a Major Championship. So I think it’s just really well deserved and I’m really proud of myself.”Heading into the final day at 6-under-par, Lee had a four-shot cushion over Atthaya Thitikul. The lead widened early when Thitikul bogeyed the opening hole, and although Lee dropped a shot on the third, Thitikul did the same, keeping the gap stable. Lee bogeyed the fifth and sixth holes, trimming her lead to three strokes.