Minjee and Min Woo Lee announce their plans to host professional golf tournament at Royal Fremantle Golf Club in 2025

Minjee and Min Woo Lee will co-host a new professional golf tournament that will kick off in 2025 at the Royal Fremantle Golf Club, their home club in Fremantle, Western Australia. The first edition will take place from January 9 to 12, 2025.

The Australian superstar siblings will co-host the Webex Players Series Perth, which will be part of both the WPGA Tour of Australasia and the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia. With the deal locked in for three years initially, the event will be the sixth Webex Players Series event on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia schedule.

The Webex Players Series events will feature both women and men golfers competing on the same course against each other for the same trophy and prize money.

PGA of Australia Tour Development Manager Kim Felton was quoted as saying by Golf Australia:

"Minjee and Min Woo are great ambassadors for the game of golf in Australia, and particularly WA, and our thanks go to both of them for jumping at the opportunity to host the Webex Players Series Perth.

"The Webex Players Series is all about providing opportunities to our future stars of the game and to have both Minjee and Min Woo host this special event, share their knowledge on how they go to this point is invaluable and something that will no doubt assist our young players follow their footsteps."

Minjee Lee said it was a privilege for them to host the tournament in their home state, and that too at their home club.

She was quoted as saying by PGA Australia:

"I’ve been here since I was eight years old so for a tournament like the Webex Players Series to come to Royal Fremantle is a really big deal. We’ve been waiting quite a while for this stuff so I think it will be really cool."

Min Woo Lee said, as per PGA Australia:

"We were lucky enough to play a lot of the professional events before we turned pro and have that experience before we got to the big stage. That definitely helped us to where we are now. I’m really excited to get the juniors playing as well and I think a lot of good names will come out of it."

How did Minjee Lee perform in 2022–23? Golfer's performance explored

Minjee Lee celebrates with the trophy after winning the Kroger Queen City Championship 2023

Here's a look at Minjee Lee's results in 2023:

Honda LPGA Thailand - 67

HSBC Women's World Championship - T52

The Chevron Championship - T41

JM Eagle LA Championship - T44

Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown:

Cognizant Founders Cup - 2

Mizuho Americas Open - T13

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give - T13

KPMG Women's PGA Championship - T20

U.S. Women's Open - T13

Dana Open - T7

The Amundi Evian Championship - T16

FREED GROUP Women's Scottish Open - T13

AIG Women's Open - T50

CPKC Women's Open - T22

Kroger Queen City Championship - 1