Mizuho Americas Open Day 4: Weather Update

The third round of the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open is currently underway at Liberty National Golf Club, with improved conditions following a rain-affected Friday. Heading into Sunday’s final round, weather forecasts suggest a clear and breezy day, setting up a dry finish to the tournament.
Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul entered the third round as the 36-hole leader at 12-under, holding a one-shot advantage over France’s Celine Boutier. Defending champion Nelly Korda sits tied for third at 9 under, alongside Andrea Lee and Yealimi Noh.
Despite heavy rainfall affecting Friday's play, the course has held up well through Round 3.
According to AccuWeather, Day 4 at the Mizuho Americas Open will begin with breezy conditions before turning warmer with partial sunshine. While there is a zero chance of rain and thunderstorms, cloud cover is projected at 29%. Northwest winds will blow steadily at 17 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 44 km/h.
Here is a detailed weather update for Sunday at Liberty National Golf Club:
Morning
- Temperature: 24°
- Conditions: Partly sunny and breezy
- Wind: WNW at 17 mph
- Wind Gusts: Up to 44 mph
- Humidity: 48%
- Dew Point: 7°
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Precipitation: 0.00 in
- Cloud Cover: 52%
- Visibility: 12 mi
Afternoon
- Temperature: 26°
- Conditions: Sunny
- Wind: NW at 17 mph
- Wind Gusts: Up to 28 mph
- Humidity: 25%
- Dew Point: 1°
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Precipitation: 0.00 in
- Cloud Cover: 2%
- Visibility: 10 mi
Evening
- Temperature: 16°
- Wind: NW at 11 mph
- Wind Gusts: Up to 19 mph
- Humidity: 47%
- Dew Point: 6°
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Precipitation: 0.00 in
- Cloud Cover: 8%
- Visibility: 10 mi
What's in store for the winner of the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open?
The 2025 Mizuho Americas Open features a total purse of $3 million, with the winner set to take home $450,000.
Here’s the payout breakdown for each player at Mizuho Americas Open:
1: $450,000
2: $279,144
3: $202,499
4: $156,649
5: $126,085
6: $103,160
7: $86,349
8: $75,652
9: $68,010
10: $61,896
11: $57,310
12: $53,489
13: $50,127
14: $47,071
15: $44,320
16: $41,875
17: $39,736
18: $37,902
19: $36,374
20: $35,150
21: $33,929
22: $32,705
23: $31,484
24: $30,260
25: $29,191
26: $28,122
27: $27,050
28: $25,981
29: $24,911
30: $23,994
31: $23,077
32: $22,160
33: $21,243
34: $20,325
35: $19,563
36: $18,798
37: $18,035
38: $17,270
39: $16,504
40: $15,894
41: $15,283
42: $14,673
43: $14,059
44: $13,449
45: $12,990
46: $12,532
47: $12,073
48: $11,614
49: $11,156
50: $10,697
51: $10,393
52: $10,087
53: $9,780
54: $9,476
55: $9,169
56: $8,863
57: $8,559
58: $8,252
59: $7,948
60: $7,642
61: $7,490
62: $7,335
63: $7,183
64: $7,031
65: $6,876
66: $6,724
67: $6,573
68: $6,418
69: $6,266
70: $6,114