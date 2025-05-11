  • home icon
Mizuho Americas Open Day 4: Weather Update

By Sonali Verma
Modified May 11, 2025 03:30 GMT
Mizuho Americas Open 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty
Mizuho Americas Open 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty

The third round of the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open is currently underway at Liberty National Golf Club, with improved conditions following a rain-affected Friday. Heading into Sunday’s final round, weather forecasts suggest a clear and breezy day, setting up a dry finish to the tournament.

Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul entered the third round as the 36-hole leader at 12-under, holding a one-shot advantage over France’s Celine Boutier. Defending champion Nelly Korda sits tied for third at 9 under, alongside Andrea Lee and Yealimi Noh.

Despite heavy rainfall affecting Friday's play, the course has held up well through Round 3.

According to AccuWeather, Day 4 at the Mizuho Americas Open will begin with breezy conditions before turning warmer with partial sunshine. While there is a zero chance of rain and thunderstorms, cloud cover is projected at 29%. Northwest winds will blow steadily at 17 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 44 km/h.

Here is a detailed weather update for Sunday at Liberty National Golf Club:

Morning

  • Temperature: 24°
  • Conditions: Partly sunny and breezy
  • Wind: WNW at 17 mph
  • Wind Gusts: Up to 44 mph
  • Humidity: 48%
  • Dew Point:
  • Probability of Precipitation: 0%
  • Precipitation: 0.00 in
  • Cloud Cover: 52%
  • Visibility: 12 mi
Afternoon

  • Temperature: 26°
  • Conditions: Sunny
  • Wind: NW at 17 mph
  • Wind Gusts: Up to 28 mph
  • Humidity: 25%
  • Dew Point:
  • Probability of Precipitation: 0%
  • Precipitation: 0.00 in
  • Cloud Cover: 2%
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Evening

  • Temperature: 16°
  • Wind: NW at 11 mph
  • Wind Gusts: Up to 19 mph
  • Humidity: 47%
  • Dew Point:
  • Probability of Precipitation: 0%
  • Precipitation: 0.00 in
  • Cloud Cover: 8%
  • Visibility: 10 mi

What's in store for the winner of the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open?

The 2025 Mizuho Americas Open features a total purse of $3 million, with the winner set to take home $450,000.

Here’s the payout breakdown for each player at Mizuho Americas Open:

1: $450,000

2: $279,144

3: $202,499

4: $156,649

5: $126,085

6: $103,160

7: $86,349

8: $75,652

9: $68,010

10: $61,896

11: $57,310

12: $53,489

13: $50,127

14: $47,071

15: $44,320

16: $41,875

17: $39,736

18: $37,902

19: $36,374

20: $35,150

21: $33,929

22: $32,705

23: $31,484

24: $30,260

25: $29,191

26: $28,122

27: $27,050

28: $25,981

29: $24,911

30: $23,994

31: $23,077

32: $22,160

33: $21,243

34: $20,325

35: $19,563

36: $18,798

37: $18,035

38: $17,270

39: $16,504

40: $15,894

41: $15,283

42: $14,673

43: $14,059

44: $13,449

45: $12,990

46: $12,532

47: $12,073

48: $11,614

49: $11,156

50: $10,697

51: $10,393

52: $10,087

53: $9,780

54: $9,476

55: $9,169

56: $8,863

57: $8,559

58: $8,252

59: $7,948

60: $7,642

61: $7,490

62: $7,335

63: $7,183

64: $7,031

65: $6,876

66: $6,724

67: $6,573

68: $6,418

69: $6,266

70: $6,114

