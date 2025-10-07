Monday Night Football uses golf skit to recap $5.6B-worth NFL side's past season

Monday Night Football used golf to recap the $5.6B-worth NFL side Jacksonville Jaguars’ past season. Yesterday, the Jaguars won against the Kansas City Chiefs with 31-28 at EverBank Stadium.After the win, the Monday Night Football broadcast gave a shout-out to the team by making a video where the team's mascot played golf at the TPC Sawgrass.The same video showed that the Jaguars won the 2022 AFC South, had a 3-1 record in 2025, and had many such achievements over time. The video was shared by NUCLR Golf's X page with a caption:“ The Monday Night Football broadcast gave a golf-themed recap of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ last few seasons with their mascot playing TPC Sawgrass.”A few weeks before this, the Kansas City Chiefs were defeated by the Los Angeles Chargers, and Phil Mickelson cheered for the Chargers. The Chargers triumphed over the Chiefs with 27-21 in Brazil in September. Mickelson also congratulated the Chargers on his X handle and wrote that it was a great way for them to start the 2025 season.Men's Golf Tour hired NFL executive VP Brian Rolapp as the CEO The PGA Tour would hire Brian Rolapp as CEO after Jay Monahan’s PGA Tour contract expires at the end of 2026. This news was announced in June 2025, and before the news came out, NASCAR commissioner Steve Phelps was also considered for the CEO role. However, finally, it was decided that Rolapp would take over the responsibilities after Monahan stepped down. Rolapp shared his thoughts about the PGA Tour with ESPN. He said:“Over the past few years, the TOUR has made meaningful progress in addressing these changes—from creating more opportunities for players to improving the competitive structure and enhancing the fan experience. But there’s still significant work, and incredible opportunities remain ahead. From creating the highest quality golf product that includes the best players in the world, to strengthening commercial partnerships.”Rolapp added that he was drawn to the potential of the board members, players, and fans. He continued that he was honoured to join the Tour ( via ESPN):“ I'm honored to join the PGA Tour at such a pivotal time…The PGA Tour represents the highest level of competition, integrity and global opportunity in the game of golf, and I believe deeply in the tour's mission and its potential to grow even stronger. I'm ready to get to work -- alongside our players, partners and leadership team -- to build lasting value and deliver an even more dynamic future for the sport and our fans.”Previously, Rolapp worked as the chief media and business officer, and he has been in that position since 2017. Earlier, he was the chief operating officer and also worked as the CEO of the NFL Network and executive vice president of NFL media.