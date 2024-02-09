Jon Rahm's transition to LIV Golf for the 2024 season was his biggest decision. While he previously acknowledged financial considerations in his decision to switch leagues, he has revisited the topic.

In the third Breakthrough episode of Golf.com, the Spanish professional golfer revealed how the intention of players changes when they are provided with a huge amount of money. He also admitted that despite not being materialistic, he feels a responsibility to secure a prosperous future for his family.

Jon Rahm said:

“Now when they slap you with a large amount of money in your face your feelings do change. And I try not to be a materialistic person but I do owe it to my family as well to set them up for success as best I can. And having kids I think changed that quite a bit.”

He added:

“So yeah the money is a part of it. I mean I'm not going to lie and say no it is.”

Rahm reportedly received around $500 million for his decision to quit the PGA Tour and join the Saudi-backed league. He was also offered to establish a new team to be introduced for the 2024 season.

Additionally, the 29-year-old also revealed that his victory at the 2023 Masters Tournament made the decision to join LIV easier for him.

Victory at the Masters Tournament granted Rahm a lifetime exemption to participate in the event. He also received a five-year exemption for the other three Majors.

Jon Rahm reflects on his debut LIV league event

Last week marked the first LIV event participation for Jon Rahm. He played with his newest team, Legion XIII, as a captain. His other teammates include Tyrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt and Kieran Vincent.

The team played fabulously in the LIV Invitational Mayakoba as the team won the tournament. Additionally, the Spaniard finished in the T3 position, just two strokes behind Joaquin Niemann.

After participating in the event, Jon Rahm expressed how entertaining his experience was at the Mayakoba, and that the crowd too enjoyed their game. He said (via Sports Sky):

“But I think it's very entertaining. It gives the crowd a level of engagement that I wasn't expecting. Everybody seemed really into the music and into the golf, and it was really fun to play before a crowd that was enjoying it so much.”

Rahm is currently in Las Vegas, playing the second event of the season with his teammates.