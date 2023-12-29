“More limbo for golf. Terrible for fans” – Fans react to reports of the PGA TOUR and PIF extending timeline to reach a definitive agreement

As per the reports, the PGA Tour and PIF will not meet the deadline of December 31 and are set to extend the deadline of their framework agreement. They now expect to finalize the deal by April next year.

Earlier In June, the PGA Tour and PIF announced they would form a common entity and finalize the framework agreement by the end of this year. However, as per the Telegraph report, both parties are now aiming to close the deal by the 2024 Masters after not being able to meet the cut-off date.

A top industry individual was quoted as saying this via Telegraph Sport.

"There’s no chance a deal can be announced by the end of this week, but, maybe by the end of March."

Fans on social media had a mixed reaction to the latest development. Many fans felt that more transfers of Tour players to LIV could happen due to delays in finalizing the deal. Here's a look at some of the reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

"More limbo for golf. Terrible for fans."

"Golf outside the majors are f***ed. RIP. Very sad."

"In other words they have reached agreement but won’t announce till the golfing world is paying attention , that’s how the Saudis roll"

"Briskly moving right along…….that makes it about 9 months, if even that is long enough. I’m guessing they feel these decisions are for the members of the PGA Tour. They are wrong if so, they effect the game itself, all golfers, all fans, all courses and yes the members."

"It’ll be postponed til the week of the Canadian open"

"Every day that passes, PGA Tour loses leverage."

"Bye bye more pgatour players"

"That's just the PGA tour stalling for time to try and find another investor, out the pedal down Yasir and really stick it to them bring them to their knees"

"I’m curious if the both sides will act in good faith. Pga tour will cease courting other investors and LIV will stop from pulling talent over."

"Dang, get on with it! I want to see LIV’s best in the Players, the 4 Majors, the API & the Memorial. 7 events where golf’s best compete, & fans get to enjoy."

"Those who can’t do, postpone. Those who can do, do! Never a doubt. Golf is so messed up"

"By April the tour might be broke and filing for bankruptcy"

When will the PGA Tour 2024 season start?

The PGA Tour 2024 season will kick off on January 4 with the Sentry, which will take place at Kapalua Plantation Course, Hawaii. It will also be the first Signature event of the year, with an increased purse size of $20 million.

Jon Rahm, the defending champion at Kapalua, won't be able to defend his title due to his move to the LIV Golf League. He had beaten Collin Morikawa by a two-stroke margin to win his first title of the 2022–23 season.