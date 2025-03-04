"More meaningful" "This is ridiculous" - Fans divided over PGA Tour University being the best thing that happened to pro-golf

Golf fans are divided over the impact of PGA Tour University after Florida State University golf star Luke Clanton earned his PGA Tour card over the weekend, in part due to PGA Tour University. Clanton, one of the best amateur golfers in the country at age 21, finished tied for 18th at the Cognizant Classic over the weekend, shooting 12 under par after his four rounds.

Ad

On social media, fans are debating whether PGA Tour University is a good program for professional golf. They responded to a post by X account Flushing It praising PGA Tour University in response to Clanton earning his PGA Tour card.

PGA Tour University is a program created by the PGA Tour to help golfers at the top colleges earn a membership on the PGA Tour. It allows golf's college stars to work toward getting their PGA Tour player's card while they're still in college.

Ad

Trending

"The PGA Tour University is one of the best things that’s happened to professional golf over the last 3 years. Giving the young lads more opportunity to progress direct to the main tour is something that should have happened way sooner. Hopefully it bloods some superstars!" Flushing It's post read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some fans responded to the post in support of the program, while others are not fans of PGA Tour University. An X user was not a fan of the post and the program and wrote:

"this is ridiculous. there are only so many tournament winners, how can there be multiple 'superstars'. will there be 2 or 3 winners for each tournament? what a mope this guy is."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another user is also not a fan of the program, believing it favors American players unfairly. They wrote:

"Which makes it even more of a USA Tour, what about the golfers who study overseas, maybe they're better Golfers, but because you go to school in America, you get a Card.. should have Q school for all golfers from all universities."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some X users replying to Flushing It's post were supportive of the program and even criticized LIV Golf.

"SO MUCH MORE MEANINGFUL than contract golf..." one wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

One of the replies was from a fan who believes that the reason the PGA Tour created this program was in response to LIV Golf.

"Only happened because of LIV," the post read.

Another X user was very supportive of the program and believes the people criticizing it are doing so because they are biased in favor of LIV Golf, s

"It's a cool grassroots system based on merit. Had an odd exchange about this when he made the cut, the idea that he earned his spot was called an illusion, thought it was an odd take... 'He earned his way in with sponsors exemptions...it’s an illusion.' -LIV fan."

Ad

Another user was very happy for Clanton and his success within the new program, saying:

"Clanton deserved it. Put in a ton of work and earned a card. Storybook start to his career. Excited to follow him over the next few years."

How PGA Tour University works

Clanton hugs his caddie after earning his PGA Tour card at the 2025 Cognizant Classic (via Getty)

Ad

The way that PGA Tour University works, it allows players in American colleges to earn membership through the Tour University, which gives them "a guaranteed place to play immediately after their college careers are complete". This is done through PGA Tour University's ranking system, which allows the top-ranked seniors to play in events on the PGA Tour's circuit.

The PGA Tour works in partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking to seek who the top college players are to determine eligibility. This is aimed at allowing the best college players to have a chance to make it on the PGA Tour without having to leave school early or have no standing in professional golf when they leave college.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback