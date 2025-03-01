Luke Clanton secured his PGA Tour card on Friday, February 28, by making the cut at the 2025 Cognizant Classic. The second round concluded at the PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The amateur golfer earned his card through the PGA Tour University Accelerated Program. Clanton was 5-under 66 in the second round to have an aggregate of 9-under after two rounds. The cutline at the tournament settled at a historic 5-under.

Clanton resides in Hialeah, Florida. In a post-round interview with Mark Zecchino, he was asked how he felt after making the cut in Florida, surrounded by his family. He said, via SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio:

"Yeah, I mean, especially kind of near home, it's, I can't even look at my dad right now because I'd break down pretty hard, but it's pretty cool just to be here with all the family, and you know, the friends behind me, it's been incredible."

In the press conference, Clanton was also asked about the sacrifices made by his family. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"Yeah, I mean, dad and mom, what they've done for me, it's kind of -- can't even put it into words, really, in a way, and it's amazing to see them on 18."

Clanton’s father, David, has a glass business and also works as a landscaper and a golf coach, while his mother, Rhonda, is a flight attendant. He further said:

"No one really will ever know how much they did for me. I can't put it into words," he added.

As per the PGA Tour University Accelerated Program, an amateur has to earn 20 points. Clanton became the second player to do it through the program after Gordon Sargent.

Let's take a look at Luke Clanton's 20 points through which he received the PGA Tour card:

World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR):

Achieved the No. 1 ranking: 5 points

Maintained the No. 1 position for 26 weeks: 1 point

PGA TOUR Performances:

Made cuts in PGA TOUR events:

2025 Farmers Insurance Open: 1 point

2024 The RSM Classic: 1 point

2024 Procore Championship: 1 point

2024 Wyndham Championship: 1 point

2024 ISCO Championship: 1 point

2024 John Deere Classic: 1 point

2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic: 1 point

2024 Cognizant Classic: 1 point

Top-10 finishes in PGA TOUR events:

2024 The RSM Classic: 1 point

2024 Wyndham Championship: 1 point

2024 John Deere Classic: 1 point

2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic: 1 point

Major Championships:

Made cut in the 2024 U.S. Open: 1 point

Participation in the 2024 U.S. Open: 1 point

Luke Clanton says that he came at the 2025 Cognizant Classic to win

After two rounds at the 2025 Cognizant Classic, Luke Clanton has an aggregate score of 9-under par. Post-round, Mark Zecchino asked him if he had a chance to win the tournament. Clanton replied, via SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio:

"Of course, I mean, we came here not just to make the cut, we came here to win, so we're excited, and I know that might come off cocky or whatever, but you know, I've kind of proven myself that I can do it, so it's awesome."

Luke Clanton is tied for 10th with the likes of Ben Griffin, Brice Garnett, Russell Henley and Brian Harman after two rounds at the 2025 Cognizant Classic.

