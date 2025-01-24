More withdrawals follow at Farmers Insurance Open as darkness suspends round 2

The Farmers Insurance Open continues to witness more withdrawals, even during the event. A few more players pulled out on Thursday, January 23, as the second round was suspended due to darkness.

The Farmers Insurance Open began on Wednesday, January 22, at Torrey Pines Golf Club. Ahead of the tournament, 155 players were on the field at Torrey Pines. However, by the end of Day 2, only 146 players remained.

On Thursday, six players withdrew after play was stopped in the evening. These included Philip Knowles, David Lipsky, Max McGreevy, Paul Peterson, Kevin Roy, and Emiliano Grillo. Most of these players were far from making the cut and chose not to return on Friday morning to finish the last few holes of their second round.

Earlier in the evening, 2023 champion Max Homa also withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open. He had posted four bogeys on the front nine of Day 2 and didn’t look likely to make the cut after a first-round 79. Hayden Buckley and Nate Lashley were the other two names who withdrew during Thursday’s round.

The conditions on Day 2 at Torrey Pines were brutal, with high winds, and only three players managed to shoot 69, the lowest round of the day. The play was delayed for 1 hour and 26 minutes due to heavy winds and was eventually suspended due to darkness.

The Farmers Insurance Open has been marred by withdrawals as many top players opted out of the event. Collin Morikawa, who was initially in the field, decided to skip the tournament. Akshay Bhatia also withdrew from the tournament on Wednesday, just before the start of the opening round.

Many are linking the series of withdrawals to Torrey Pines being reportedly chosen as the venue for this year’s Genesis Invitational. For the uninitiated, Tiger Woods’ hosted tournament’s original venue, Riviera, is in Pacific Palisades, which is one of the worst-affected regions of the LA wildfires.

Who is leading at the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 after Day 2?

Ludvig Åberg and Lanto Griffin are leading the Farmers Insurance Open after the second day. Åberg had a contrasting day, carding a 75 after shooting 63 on Day 1. Griffin also struggled with the windy conditions but managed to shoot 72, tying at the top at 6-under.

Here's a look at the top 7 and ties at the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 following Day 2:

T1. Lanto Griffin: -6

T1. Ludvig Åberg: -6

T3. Danny Walker: -5

T4. Hayden Springer: -4

T4. Chris Gotterup: -4

T4. Sungjae Im: -4

T7. Eric Cole: -3

T7. Wesley Bryan: -3

T7. Harris English: -3

T7. Kris Ventura: -3

T7. Joel Dahmen: -3

T7. Will Gordon: -3 (15 holes)

T7. Luke Clanton: -3 (16 holes)

