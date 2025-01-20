The Genesis Invitational re-located 123 miles away from Riviera amid LA wildfires: Reports

Due to LA wildfire concerns, the Genesis Invitational is reportedly set to be relocated to a new location from Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Southern California. According to several reports, the final event of the West Coast swing might be shifted to Torrey Pines Golf Club, which is 123 miles away from Riviera.

The Genesis Invitational was originally scheduled to be played from February 13 to 16 at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. However, Southern California, particularly the Los Angeles region, has suffered from severe wildfires. Pacific Palisades is one of the hotspots of the wildfires, which forced the organizers to move Tiger Woods' hosted event to a different venue.

On Sunday, January 19, Rick Gehman of CBS Sports took to X to reveal that the third Signature Event of the season was all set to be shifted to Torrey Pines in San Diego.

"I have the understanding that Torrey Pines will be selected to host the Genesis Invitational," he wrote. " The combination of 1) keeping it in California and 2) proximity to the original event — were some of the factors that pushed it over the edge."

So far, the Palisades Fire has affected nearly 23,713 acres of the area but has been contained by 56 percent as of now as per another CBS News report. It has damaged or destroyed more than 5,000 structures in the region.

Farmers Insurance Open sees multiple withdrawals amid reports of the Genesis Invitational moving to Torrey Pines

For the uninitiated, Torrey Pines is the regular host of the Farmers Insurance Open 2025, which is set to be played this week. However, after the latest developments, several top players have withdrawn from this week's event. Collin Morikawa, Nicolai Hojgaard, and Tyler McCumber have pulled out of the fourth event of the season.

The Farmers Insurance Open will now feature Ludvig Åberg and Hideki Matsuyama as the only top-ten-ranked players in the field. Other notable names include Keegan Bradley, Tony Finau, and Shane Lowry. The purse for the third full-fledged event of the season is set at $9,300,000. Reigning champion Matthieu Pavon will look to become the first player since Tiger Woods to successfully defend the title at Torrey Pines.

As for the Genesis Invitational 2025, it is expected to feature a star-studded field, considering it is one of the eight Signature Events on the PGA Tour. Further, it will be a no-cut event with a purse of $20 million.

