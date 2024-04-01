“Most clutch player in golf right now!” – Fans react to Nelly Korda completing three-peat on LPGA by winning the 2024 Ford Championship

Nelly Korda completed the three-peat on the LPGA Tour after she won the 2024 Ford Championship, beating Hira Naveed by a two-stroke margin on Sunday, March 31.
Ahead of the final day at Seville Golf & Country Club, Korda was trailing by two strokes from the 54-hole leaders. However, her bogey-free 7-under 65 helped her surge to the top after the final day. She aggregated at 20-under after four rounds to win her 11th title on the LPGA Tour
Having previously won the Drive-On Championship and the Seri Pak Championship, this was Korda's third straight win on the LPGA Tour in as many starts. She became the first player since Ariya Kutanugarn in 2016 to achieve a three-peat.
Fans online celebrated Korda's continuous success on the tour and showered praise on her for achieving a three-peat. Here's a look at some of the reactions:
"Most clutch player in golf right now!"
"Been a tough few years but just shows the incredible player & fighter she is to get through it all & arguably be better than ever now. What an incredible achievement 👏"
"Whats not to love about that!? The swing and game is a pure joy to watch, all day, everyday! Congratulations @NellyKorda"
"Nelly Korda is a superstar of that sport, good to see her back in championship winning form."
How much did Nelly Korda receive for winning the 2024 Ford Championship?
Nelly Korda won $337,500 for winning the 2024 Ford Championship. She now has overall earnings of $9.86 million, making her the 26th all-time earner on the LPGA Tour.
The purse size of the 2024 Ford Championship was $2.25 million. Here's the complete payout for the event:
- 1. Nelly Korda: $337,500
- 2. Hira Naveed: $206,791
- T3. Mi Hyang Lee: $99,970
- T3. Frida Kinhult: $99,970
- T3. Lexi Thompson: $99,970
- T3. Maja Stark: $99,970
- T3. Carlota Ciganda: $99,970
- T8. Lauren Coughlin: $46,872
- T8. Jennifer Kupcho: $46,872
- T8. Alison Lee: $46,872
- T8. Hyo Joo Kim: $46,872
- T8. Sarah Schmelzel: $46,872
- T13. Kristen Gillman: $30,795
- T13. Megan Khang: $30,795
- T13. Ayaka Furue: $30,795
- T13. Gabriela Ruffels: $30,795
- T13. Narin An: $30,795
- T13. Sei Young Kim: $30,795
- T13. Lydia Ko: $30,795
- T13. Yuka Saso: $30,795
- T21. Moriya Jutanugarn: $23,346
- T21. Polly Mack: $23,346
- T21. Hannah Green: $23,346
- T21. Lilia Vu: $23,346
- T21. Emily Kristine Pedersen: $23,346
- T26. Linn Grant: $19,643
- T26. Ruoning Yin: $19,643
- T26. Brooke Henderson: $19,643
- T26. Nasa Hataoka: $19,643
- T30. Marina Alex: $16,416
- T30. Georgia Hall: $16,416
- T30. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: $16,416
- T30. Jenny Shin: $16,416
- T30. Caroline Masson: $16,416
- T35. Xiyu Lin: $12,114
- T35. Paula Reto: $12,114
- T35. Lucy Li: $12,114
- T35. Yuna Nishimura: $12,114
- T35. Yealimi Noh: $12,114
- T35. Jin Hee Im: $12,114
- T35. Isi Gabsa: $12,114
- T35. Ashleigh Buhai: $12,114
- T35. Celine Boutier: $12,114
- T35. Alena Sharp: $12,114
- T45. Lizette Salas: $8,620
- T45. Anna Nordqvist: $8,620
- T45. Leona Maguire: $8,620
- T45. Pajaree Anannarukarn: $8,620
- T45. Karis Davidson: $8,620
- T45. Angela Stanford: $8,620
- T45. Azahara Munoz: $8,620
- T52. Eun-Hee Ji: $7,133
- T52. In Kyung Kim: $7,133
- T52. Peiyun Chien: $7,133
- T52. Grace Kim: $7,133
- T56. Elizabeth Szokol: $6,227
- T56. Robyn Choi: $6,227
- T56. Minami Katsu: $6,227
- T56. Ally Ewing: $6,227
- T60. Yu Jin Sung: $5,548
- T60. Allisen Corpuz: $5,548
- T60. Chanettee Wannasaen: $5,548
- T63. Roberta Liti: $5,038
- T63. Mary Liu: $5,038
- T63. Stacy Lewis: $5,038
- T63. Yu Liu: $5,038
- T63. Alexa Pano: $5,038
- T63. Jing Yan: $5,038
- T69. Yuri Yoshida: $4,586
- T69. Jenny Coleman: $4,586
- T71. Pavarisa Yoktuan: $4,387
- T71. Gina Kim: $4,387
- T71. Mina Harigae: $4,387
- T71. Olivia Cowan: $4,387
- 75. Maude-Aimee Leblanc: $4,250