“Most clutch player in golf right now!” – Fans react to Nelly Korda completing three-peat on LPGA by winning the 2024 Ford Championship

Nelly Korda completed the three-peat on the LPGA Tour after she won the 2024 Ford Championship, beating Hira Naveed by a two-stroke margin on Sunday, March 31.

Ahead of the final day at Seville Golf & Country Club, Korda was trailing by two strokes from the 54-hole leaders. However, her bogey-free 7-under 65 helped her surge to the top after the final day. She aggregated at 20-under after four rounds to win her 11th title on the LPGA Tour

Having previously won the Drive-On Championship and the Seri Pak Championship, this was Korda's third straight win on the LPGA Tour in as many starts. She became the first player since Ariya Kutanugarn in 2016 to achieve a three-peat.

Fans online celebrated Korda's continuous success on the tour and showered praise on her for achieving a three-peat. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Most clutch player in golf right now!"

"Been a tough few years but just shows the incredible player & fighter she is to get through it all & arguably be better than ever now. What an incredible achievement 👏"

"Whats not to love about that!? The swing and game is a pure joy to watch, all day, everyday! Congratulations @NellyKorda"

"Nelly Korda is a superstar of that sport, good to see her back in championship winning form."

How much did Nelly Korda receive for winning the 2024 Ford Championship?

Nelly Korda won $337,500 for winning the 2024 Ford Championship. She now has overall earnings of $9.86 million, making her the 26th all-time earner on the LPGA Tour.

The purse size of the 2024 Ford Championship was $2.25 million. Here's the complete payout for the event:

1. Nelly Korda: $337,500

2. Hira Naveed: $206,791

T3. Mi Hyang Lee: $99,970

T3. Frida Kinhult: $99,970

T3. Lexi Thompson: $99,970

T3. Maja Stark: $99,970

T3. Carlota Ciganda: $99,970

T8. Lauren Coughlin: $46,872

T8. Jennifer Kupcho: $46,872

T8. Alison Lee: $46,872

T8. Hyo Joo Kim: $46,872

T8. Sarah Schmelzel: $46,872

T13. Kristen Gillman: $30,795

T13. Megan Khang: $30,795

T13. Ayaka Furue: $30,795

T13. Gabriela Ruffels: $30,795

T13. Narin An: $30,795

T13. Sei Young Kim: $30,795

T13. Lydia Ko: $30,795

T13. Yuka Saso: $30,795

T21. Moriya Jutanugarn: $23,346

T21. Polly Mack: $23,346

T21. Hannah Green: $23,346

T21. Lilia Vu: $23,346

T21. Emily Kristine Pedersen: $23,346

T26. Linn Grant: $19,643

T26. Ruoning Yin: $19,643

T26. Brooke Henderson: $19,643

T26. Nasa Hataoka: $19,643

T30. Marina Alex: $16,416

T30. Georgia Hall: $16,416

T30. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: $16,416

T30. Jenny Shin: $16,416

T30. Caroline Masson: $16,416

T35. Xiyu Lin: $12,114

T35. Paula Reto: $12,114

T35. Lucy Li: $12,114

T35. Yuna Nishimura: $12,114

T35. Yealimi Noh: $12,114

T35. Jin Hee Im: $12,114

T35. Isi Gabsa: $12,114

T35. Ashleigh Buhai: $12,114

T35. Celine Boutier: $12,114

T35. Alena Sharp: $12,114

T45. Lizette Salas: $8,620

T45. Anna Nordqvist: $8,620

T45. Leona Maguire: $8,620

T45. Pajaree Anannarukarn: $8,620

T45. Karis Davidson: $8,620

T45. Angela Stanford: $8,620

T45. Azahara Munoz: $8,620

T52. Eun-Hee Ji: $7,133

T52. In Kyung Kim: $7,133

T52. Peiyun Chien: $7,133

T52. Grace Kim: $7,133

T56. Elizabeth Szokol: $6,227

T56. Robyn Choi: $6,227

T56. Minami Katsu: $6,227

T56. Ally Ewing: $6,227

T60. Yu Jin Sung: $5,548

T60. Allisen Corpuz: $5,548

T60. Chanettee Wannasaen: $5,548

T63. Roberta Liti: $5,038

T63. Mary Liu: $5,038

T63. Stacy Lewis: $5,038

T63. Yu Liu: $5,038

T63. Alexa Pano: $5,038

T63. Jing Yan: $5,038

T69. Yuri Yoshida: $4,586

T69. Jenny Coleman: $4,586

T71. Pavarisa Yoktuan: $4,387

T71. Gina Kim: $4,387

T71. Mina Harigae: $4,387

T71. Olivia Cowan: $4,387

75. Maude-Aimee Leblanc: $4,250