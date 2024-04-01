Nelly Korda completes LPGA three-peat at 2024 Ford Championship

Nelly Korda completed an LPGA Tour three-peat with an incredible victory at the 2024 Ford Championship presented by KCC. Korda began the final round of the tournament on Sunday, March 31, just two strokes behind the third-round leaders. She shot an amazing round of 65 to take home the trophy.

This marks Korda's third consecutive win on the LPGA Tour. She had previously won the LPGA Drive on Championship and then the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship. It was also Korda's 11th win on the LPGA Tour and her 16th career victory.

At the Ford Championship, the 25-year-old started off with a fabulous round of 66. She shot 68 on Friday followed by a round of 69 on Saturday. Korda was hugely impressive in her final round of 65 and registered a two-stroke victory over Hira Naveed.

Mi Hyang Lee had to settle for third place alongside Frida Kinhult, Lexi Thompson, Maja Stark, and Carlota Ciganda. Hyo Joo Kim secured the eighth spot on the leaderboard in a tie with Lauren Coughlin, Jennifer Kupcho, Alison Lee and Sarah Schmelzel.

"A beautiful five hour drive to Vegas" - Nelly Korda's celebration plan for her Ford Championship success

Nelly Korda has the perfect plan to celebrate her success at the Ford Championship 2024.

The American golfer revealed in an interview with the media following her victory that she would celebrate by taking a five-hour-long drive to Las Vegas. She has also procured the perfect snack for her drive.

Korda said (via Golf Week):

"With a beautiful five hour drive to Vegas. Actually, I went to a coffee shop this morning and their baked goods looked really good and I got myself an almond croissant for the road. I’m thinking about that and that’s making me very happy.”

With three wins in a row, fans undoubtedly have high hopes for Korda at the Chevron Championship, scheduled to take place from April 18-21 at The Club at Carlton Woods. However, the American is not letting herself be ovewhelmed by people's expectations and is taking it one tournament at a time.

Speaking about the upcoming Major, Nelly Korda said:

“Just so one at a time. I have been a professional golfer since 2016, and when you get ahead of yourself, it’s just never going to be positive. So I’m going to take it one tournament at a time. Stay very present."

Nelly Korda's best result at the Chevron Championship was in 2020 where she finished tied for second place. She has won one Major in her career so far — the 2021 Women's PGA Championship.

With the first Major of the year just around the corner, fit will be interesting to see if Korda can continue her brilliant streak and bring home the title.