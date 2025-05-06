"Most overrated player"; "look forward to seeing you": Golf world divided on Rickie Fowler earning a spot at the 2025 PGA Championship

The golf world reacted after Rickie Fowler received a surprise invitation to compete in the 2025 PGA Championship, scheduled for May 15–18 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday. While the official field announcement is pending, the PGA of America has begun issuing exemptions to complete the 156-player roster.

Fowler, currently ranked No. 125 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), did not meet any of the standard qualifying criteria for the event. He also failed to qualify through the 2023 Ryder Cup exemption route, as he is the only U.S. team member not inside the OWGR top 100.

Despite that, Fowler’s inclusion appears to be based on his past resume and fan appeal. The PGA of America often extends sponsor exemptions to prominent players outside the top 100, especially those with Ryder Cup experience or a strong history at the host venue. Fowler finished T5 when the major was last played at Quail Hollow in 2017.

The decision has drawn mixed reactions from the golf community on social media. Reacting to a post shared by Rickie Fowler's fan page on X, one user claimed the player overrated.

"The most overrated player in history. Don’t get me wrong, I like him…but so overrated."

While another user welcomed the move, writing,

"Congrats Rickie - look forward to seeing you at Quail!"

Another user straight up asked,

"Why?"

Answering to which a user commented,

"To all questioning why, it’s because he was part of the last Ryder cup team. Also, it helps that his name is Rickie Fowler. Rickie draws fans. Simple as that."

"Why is he there he doesn't deserve it he sucks can't even win on a piss thin tour with no talent," another comment read.

"Hope he could find some good golf in next weeks and take advantage from this opportunities!!," wrote one user.

The 2025 PGA Championship will mark Fowler's 16th appearance at the event. His best finish came in 2014 when he finished tied for third. In 2024, he placed T63 after posting rounds of 72, 69, 69, and 71 to finish at 3-under-par (281 strokes).

How has Rickie Fowler's 2025 season been so far?

Rickie Fowler has made nine starts on the PGA Tour in the 2025 season so far. He began the year with a T21 finish at The American Express, carding 15-under par. He followed it with a T53 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. At the WM Phoenix Open, Fowler withdrew after opening with a 74.

He returned at the Genesis Invitational, finishing T39 at 2-over par. At the Cognizant Classic, he posted a solid T18 finish at 12-under. However, he struggled again at The Players Championship, ending T71 at 12-over.

Rickie Fowler then finished T52 at the Texas Children's Houston Open and T30 at the Valero Texas Open. Most recently, he placed 68th at the RBC Heritage.

