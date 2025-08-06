"Movie Star" Scottie Scheffler shares take on featuring in $440M-worth Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2

Scottie Scheffler is known for his dominance on the golf course, but now he’s had a taste of Hollywood as well. The World No. 1 recently appeared in Happy Gilmore 2, the long-awaited sequel to Adam Sandler’s 1996 golf comedy. The movie features over 30 cameos from current and former golfers, including Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, and Jack Nicklaus.

Ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 6, Scheffler appeared on TODAY and was asked about the experience. Host Craig Melvin began the conversation by saying:

“We gotta ask you about this cameo. My son and I, we saw it over the weekend. You're a movie star now... What was that like, Scottie?”

Scheffler smiled and replied:

"Yeah, that was a lot of fun. It was a real treat for us to be able to go do that. I mean, Gilmore got a tremendous turnout from a lot of the current PGA Tour players and some past players as well. You know, I think we all loved that movie growing up and so we were all glad to be a part of it. I had a lot of fun getting to see how they, really see how a movie was made. Get to see how Adam Sandler does what he does and why everybody is, and why all his movies are so good. And it was a lot of fun just to have that experience and to be a part of the movie. It was pretty cool. We had a lot of fun doing it."

One of the standout moments in the movie is a light-hearted scene where Scheffler is arrested for punching someone on the green and reacts by saying, “Not again,” a clear reference to his highly publicized arrest during the 2024 PGA Championship.

Scheffler now heads into the FedEx St. Jude Championship as the top-ranked player in the world and a top contender.

How much money has Scottie Scheffler earned so far in 2025?

Scottie Scheffler leads both the FedEx Cup standings and the Official World Golf Ranking in 2025. After a dominant 2024, he has continued his strong form this season with wins at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the Memorial Tournament, the PGA Championship, and the Open Championship.

Scottie Scheffler began the year slowly after sustaining a puncture wound to the palm of his right hand on Christmas Day, but he bounced back quickly. He has played 16 tournaments so far in 2025, making the cut in all of them and winning four. His official PGA Tour earnings this season stand at $19,202,883, taking his career total to $90,996,470.

Including bonuses, Scheffler has made $37.2 million in 2025. That includes:

$3.1 million from winning The Open Championship

$10 million FedEx Cup regular season bonus

$8 million from the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 payout

Scottie Scheffler at The 153rd Open - Day Four - Source: Getty

Although he hasn’t played since The Open in July, Scottie Scheffler finished the regular season as FedEx Cup No. 1, earning an additional $10 million. With recent changes to the FedEx Cup format, there are no bonus strokes this year, and Scheffler is also guaranteed another $5 million for leading the playoff standings after the BMW Championship.

With the playoffs ahead and more prize money on the line, Scheffler’s 2025 earnings could climb even higher.

