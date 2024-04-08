Ryo Hisatsune was only 17 years old when Hideki Matsuyama won the Masters Tournament in 2021. Although he was already a professional, his compatriot's feat affected him deeply, and just three years later, Hisatsune himself will be making his debut at Augusta National.

Like all the players who make up the field for the next edition of The Masters, Ryo Hisatsune has already had his chance to try the course, in his case, for the very first time. This will not only be his debut at Augusta, but his first Major, so the week could not be more special for him.

On the subject, Ryo Hisatsune had this to say to the DP World Tour News Service:

"It’s hard to express in words, but when I think of the Masters, it’s a tournament I remember watching as a kid, picking up the game, and then later deciding to make a career in golf. It has always been the tournament I wanted to play in the most. I remember scenes of Tiger [Woods] chipping in on 16, [Phil] Mickelson hitting out of the trees on 13 and of course seeing Mr. [Hideki] Matsuyama win really left an impact on me."

With his 2021 victory, Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese to win a Major in history. His green jacket is (so far) the highlight of an 11-season career in professional golf, with 18 victories, nine of them on the PGA Tour (1 Major).

Ryo Hisatsune's career at a glance

Ryo Hisatsune (21) started his professional career in 2020 playing on the Japan Challenge Tour. He remained there for two seasons, and during the second (2021) he won three tournaments, moving to the next level (Japan Golf Tour) for the 2022 season.

Hisatsune competed in the 2022 DP World Tour Q-School and qualified to play on the European Tour during the 2023 season. There he consolidated his development, earning one win (Cazoo Open de France) and eight Top 10s in 27 tournaments played (seven cuts passed).

These results allowed him to receive one of the 10 PGA Tour cards distributed each year to the best placed players in the Race to Dubai. Thus, Hisatsune came to the American circuit with his full membership for the 2024 season.

On the PGA Tour, Hisatsune has played 10 tournaments so far in 2024, with seven cuts passed. He has finished in two Top 25s, with a T11 at The American Express as his best result.

Hisatsune has played 34 rounds during the current PGA Tour season, 16 of them with scores in the 60s. His best score for a round has been a 65 (he has achieved it four times, first and fourth rounds of The American Express, first round of the Farmers Insurance Open and first round of the Puerto Rico Open).

The Japanese will be playing in the Masters Tournament in 2024 thanks to a special invitation extended to him by the organizers, along with Denmark's Thorbjørn Olesen and Chile's Joaquin Niemann.