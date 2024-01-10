“Must be willing to wear red and work on Sundays” – Topgolf lists mysterious job posting with Tiger Woods’ achievements as requirements

As Tiger Woods and Nike parted ways after 27 years, golf entertainment company Topgolf announced an intriguing job opening on LinkedIn.

The company posted a job for 'Global Head of Golf Footwear and Apparel' with qualifications that could only be matched by Tiger Woods. They mentioned in the job description that the company is looking for someone who could bring the 'Topgolf brand to life on and off the course'.

Moreover, one should match the following qualifications to apply for the job:

*27 years, industry experience in footwear & apparel

* Must have started golfing before the age of 5

* Shot a 48 for nine holes at age 3

* Must have played in at least 373 events

*Needs no less than 82 Tour victories

* Won the Vardon Trophy no less than 9 times

* Must have won no less than 14 tournaments wire-to-wire

* Win at least 4 major in a row

* (Preferred) runner up no less than 31 times

* Has near or around 20 holes-in-ones

* Preferably 163 top 5 finishes

* Record the most consecutive rounds at par or better (52)

* Finsihed 1st in at least 15 major tournaments

* Appeared on TV show at age 2

* Must have lead the World Gold Rankings for at least 281 consecutive weeks or more

* Must be willing to wear red and work on Sundays

Only Tiger Woods could fully fulfil all of the aforementioned requirements.

In addition, the corporation is searching for someone who has studied at Stanford and lives in Jupiter, which is Woods' residence.

Even though the position was advertised via the official account, it appeared that the company was having fun, as Woods left Nike after 27 years.

What's next for Tiger Woods after breaking up with Nike?

Tiger Woods could announce an apparel deal with TaylorMade after he split his ways with Nike. The legendary golfer is set to appear in a recent episode of the Fore Play podcast, which is scheduled to air on Wednesday, January 10.

TaylorMade has reshared a clip of the podcast featuring Woods on its X (formerly Twitter), hinting at a surprise for golf fans. The golf brand made an intriguing tweet with a wide-eyed emoji and wrote, "Stay tuned" in the caption.

TaylorMade has made significant investments in golf equipment and has stayed out of the golf clothing market so far. But according to mirror.co.uk, they may enter the industry as they posted a job for a "new apparel division" last month.

Tiger Woods uses TaylorMade's golf equipment. In addition to Woods, the brand also endorses top-ranked PGA Tour players, including Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Collin Morikawa.