Report: Tiger Woods nears new partnership with TaylorMade Golf for their rejuvenated apparel line after allegedly ending long-term contract with Nike

The repercussions of the breakup between Tiger Woods and Nike have not yet ceased, and a new rumor about the subject is already on the table. Woods could have a new clothing sponsor much sooner than many might think.

Barstool Sports' Fore Play podcast announced on its official X (formerly Twitter) account that it will have Tiger Woods as a guest for the first time this Wednesday, January 10. The podcast will air at 10 am (Eastern Time).

Minutes after Fore Play posted the announcement, TaylorMade Golf reposted it, on their official account, with the following comment:

"Stay tuned."

The Daily Mail noted this reaction from TaylorMade as a possible indication that it has a particular interest in this episode of the podcast. It could be announced there that TaylorMade will take Nike's place as Tiger Woods' clothing sponsor.

TaylorMade does not have a notable golf apparel line but may be considering re-promoting it shortly. The Daily Mail reported that the company has put out several job openings for its 'new apparel division'.

Tiger Woods and TaylorMade already have a sponsorship deal for some of the 15-time major champion's equipment. If this is to be true, Tiger Woods would be the first great golfer to wear TaylorMade apparel at the top level of the sport.

Nike and Woods, on January 8, announced the end of their 27-year sponsorship contract that reportedly earned the player $500 million. However, Nike maintains sponsorship of an important group of stars, such as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Nelly Korda, Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Kim, Brooks Koepka, and others.

10 players sponsored by TaylorMade feat Tiger Woods

TaylorMade has a luxurious catalog of sponsorships in professional golf, although the vast majority are related to the use of clubs and balls. A few players have committed to using gloves and headgear from the brand.

Among the top stars sponsored by TaylorMade are the following:

Tiger Woods (driver, irons, wedges, fairway woods, testing new clubs as part of its development). Rickie Fowler (golf balls and gloves). Nelly Korda (clubs, golf ball, headgear, staff bag). Rory McIlroy (clubs). Scottie Scheffler (driver, irons). Matthew Wolff (metal woods, irons, wedges, putter, golf ball). Tommy Fleetwood (driver, fairway woods, irons, golf ball). Brooke Henderson (full set of clubs, golf club). Collin Morikawa (clubs, golf ball, headgear). Charley Hull (clubs, golf ball, headgear).

Sponsored players also agree to use their image for certain brand promotional efforts. A recent example with a lot of reaches was the Christmas celebration video released by TaylorMade on social networks.