“My ankle is fine” – Tiger Woods gives major health update as PGA Tour comeback looks imminent

Tiger Woods has revealed that the pain in his right ankle, which was fused in April, is gone. However, the rest of the leg is bearing the consequences.

Over the past weekend, Woods was present at the Koasati Pines Course in the Coushatta Casino Resort in Louisiana, caddying for his son Charlie Woods at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship. He seemed to walk fine, with no sign of limping on his right knee while carrying the bag.

On Tuesday, November 7, the 15-time major champion provided an important update on his ankle's current condition. He was quoted as saying, via the Associated Press:

"My ankle is fine. Where they fused my ankle, I have absolutely zero plaissue whatsoever. That pain is completely gone. It’s the other areas that have been compensated for."

"But all the surrounding areas is where I had all my problems and I still do. So you fix one, others have to become more hypermobile to get around it, and it can lead to some issues."

He added that he was feeling pretty sore after carrying Charlie's bag for four days.

"It was a flat course, thank God," he concluded.

Tiger Woods has been out of action since April, when he had subtalar fusion surgery. After taking a break over the next few months, he started practicing but didn't push his body too hard. However, last week, Stewart Cink revealed that the ace golfer had increased the intensity and frequency of his practice, which might be an indication of his possible comeback soon.

There are speculations about Woods making his return at the Hero World Challenge, which is scheduled for later this month. For the uninitiated, only 19 players were announced last month for the Albany event, and there is still one spot to be filled in the 20-player field.

Another potential comeback event could be the PNC Championship, where he has been a regular participant alongside Charlie. In 2021, they finished as runners-up after shooting 11 straight birdies and carding a final round of 57. Last year, they placed joint ninth, six strokes behind Vijay Singh and his son, Qass.

Tiger Woods' son Charlie posts a bogey-free final round at Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship

After an underwhelming first two rounds, Charlie Woods shot a bogey-free final round of 3-under 68 at the final round of the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship. He aggregated with a final score of 2-over 215 to finish at T17 in the age group of 14–15.

Lucky Cruz finished the event with an aggregate of 11-under-202 to win the championship.

Here's the leaderboard for the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship:

1. Lucky Cruz: -11

2. Jayden Jun: -8

3. Kailer Stone: -6

T4. Liam Eyer: -5

T4. Kaden Puranik: -5

T6. Gavin Amella: -4

T6. Brady Barnum: -4

T8. Taighan Chea: -2

T8. Owen Coniaris: -2

T8. Kenyon Kahler: -2

T8. Emerson Majma: -2

T8. Josh Yan: -2

T13. Benjamin Baker: -1

T13. Aidan Wilson: -1

T15. Owen Bolles: Even (E)

T15. Rawson Hardy: Even (E)

T17. Colin Barber: +2

T17. Charlie Woods: +2