"My apologies" - Wesley Bryan sends a funny message to his brother after making the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic 

After Friday's tough battle, Wesley Bryan made it through the cutline at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. In light of this, he sent a humorous message to his brother, George Bryan, requesting an additional two days off for the tournament. Bryan also assured George that he would return to work once the event concluded.

“George, I’m sorry I will not be able to come into work this weekend because I actually made the cut and have to play 2 more tournament rounds. I can assure you that this will not be a regular occurrence and we can get back to filming YouTube videos on Monday. My apologies,” wrote Wesley Bryan on X.com.

While Akshay Bhatia leads the event, Wesley Bryan sits at T10 on the leaderboard. The American dropped six birdies on the opening day of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. His score settled at 68.

In the second round, Wesley Bryan shot seven birdies on 2, 3, 4, 7, 12, 13 and 17. His score at the end of Friday stood at 67. His total is at 9-under 135. Although Wesley Bryan made it through the cut, golfers like Tom Kim failed to do so.

Other than Wesley Bryan, which golfers made it through the cutline at the Rocket Mortgage Classic?

At the Detroit Golf Club, 75 golfers made it through the cutline at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Here's the full list of players who'll appear on Saturday:

T1 Akshay Bhatia -13

T1 Aaron Rai -13

T3 Taylor Montgomery -11

T3 Troy Merritt -11

T3 Erik van Rooyen -11

T3 Cameron Young -11

T7 Eric Cole -10

T7 Cam Davis -10

T7 Joel Dahmen -10

T10 Jake Knapp -9

T10 Wesley Bryan -9

T10 Sam Stevens -9

T10 Neal Shipley -9

T10 Joe Highsmith -9

T15 Jhonattan Vegas -8

T15 Roger Sloan -8

T15 Min Woo Lee -8

T15 J.J. Spaun -8

T15 Zach Johnson -8

T15 Patrick Rodgers -8

T15 Nicolai Højgaard -8

T15 Michael Kim -8

T15 Robby Shelton -8

T15 Hayden Springer -8

T15 Nick Dunlap -8

T26 Dylan Wu -7

T26 Will Zalatoris -7

T26 Chris Kirk -7

T26 Nick Hardy -7

T26 Andrew Novak -7

T26 Bud Cauley -7

T26 Davis Thompson -7

T26 Ben Kohles -7

T26 David Skinns -7

T26 Jacob Bridgeman -7

T26 Luke Clanton (a) -7

T26 Ben Silverman -7

T38 Vince Whaley -6

T38 Justin Lower -6

T38 Ryan Fox -6

T38 Matt Kuchar -6

T38 Rickie Fowler -6

T38 Matti Schmid -6

T38 Patton Kizzire -6

T38 Ben Griffin -6

T38 Rico Hoey -6

T38 Aaron Baddeley -6

T38 Nate Lashley -6

T38 Hayden Buckley -6

T38 Kevin Streelman -6

T38 Ryan McCormick -6

T52 Maverick McNealy -5

T52 Blaine Hale, Jr. -5

T52 Carl Yuan -5

T52 Max Greyserman -5

T52 Peter Malnati -5

T52 Taylor Moore -5

T52 Callum Tarren -5

T52 Patrick Fishburn -5

T60 Harry Hall -4

T60 Chris Gotterup -4

T60 Taylor Pendrith -4

T60 Nico Echavarria -4

T60 Mark Hubbard -4

T60 Pierceson Coody -4

T60 Ryan Moore -4

T60 Brandon Wu -4

T60 Kevin Yu -4

T60 Davis Riley -4

T60 Luke List -4

T60 Beau Hossler -4

T60 Ryo Hisatsune -4

T60 Chandler Phillips -4

T60 Nicholas Lindheim -4

T60 Ben James (a) -4

The final day will decide which one of these players will win the title of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.