“My appearance has changed a little bit” – U.S. Open-bound Harry Higgs explains his fight with skin cancer

Harry Higgs, the number two-ranked golfer on the Korn Ferry Tour, is headed to the U.S. Open this year. Before that, he sat down with Smylie Kaufman to discuss a wide variety of topics, including an unavoidable bandage on the side of Higgs' face.

Higgs revealed that he had recently had a bout with skin cancer. His doctors were able to remove the cancerous parts, but it did have an impact moving forward.

"My appearance has changed a little bit. We had this plan for a little over a month, I had some skin cancer removed yesterday morning. Nothing major, very easy procedure. I was awake the whole time and didn't feel a darn thing. But I've got to keep this kind of ridiculous-looking Band-Aid on until noon today when I can then shower and redo the Band-Aid," he said [at 0:46 - 1:13].

Higgs revealed that he's supposed to keep the bandage on for the next 10 days. He reassured everyone that his medical team said he should be able to play next week:

"I was trying to convince them that I could obviously have had some success the last two weeks. I was trying to convince them like let me out and I'm going to fly to Raleigh and try to win a third. They were not too keen on that idea. Eventually, I got to be a real person, got to take care of myself," Higgs added [at 1:24-1:55].

He admitted that he'd at least go home and make sure everything was good there and check on his wife once he was able to leave the hospital. Higgs said he was "very fortunate to have some nice results the last two weeks" so he's not as worried about getting back out there to try and get better.

Higgs continued:

"I apologize that I do look ridiculous. Everything's intact... I'm just going to have a little tiny scar, maybe it'll make me look tough." [at 2:13-2:20]

The golfer then offered up a reminder to all his fellow athletes. They all spend a lot of time out in the sun, and he implored them to get their skin checked to ensure they don't have skin cancer like he did.

Harry Higgs just earned a U.S. Open entry

The U.S. Open is set to tee off on June 13, so the qualifications are finished. Barring any withdrawals, the field is pretty much set for the golf world's trip to Pinehurst this month. Harry Higgs just got into the field.

Harry Higgs qualified for the US Open

Higgs said via Golf Channel that he was "elated" and purely exhausted. It was one of golf's longest days, and it required the golfer to endure a tense playoff to secure his spot in the field. He closed by adding that he is very excited about the qualification.

Harry Higgs had to play 38 holes and a playoff, so he did more golfing than most have ever done in a single day. It all paid off with a ticket to Pinehurst, though.