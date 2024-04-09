Tiger Woods hasn't played golf since he had to withdraw at Riviera, which was about two months ago. After he recovered from ankle surgery, he was planning to commit to more regular appearances until that happened. He had an illness, but it forced him out of action and he had to then take a little time off. Ahead of his Masters appearance, the golfer opened up about his absence.

Woods told the media, including Sportskeeda:

“I wasn’t ready to play. My body wasn’t ready. My game wasn’t ready. Now we have Major championships every month from here to July. Now, the once a month kicks in.”

He alluded to the fact that he had previously said he wanted to play once a month on the PGA Tour, highlighting the Genesis Invitational that he only played a few holes before withdrawing from.

Woods had also said he wanted to play in the Players Championship, but he didn't and now he's slated to play in the Masters barring any unforeseen happenings during the first few days of previews.

Can Tiger Woods win the Masters?

Five years ago, the world was stunned by an unbelievable victory at the Masters. In 2019, Tiger Woods embarked on one of the most impressive journeys the game has seen, winning by a single stroke after battling age and poor health. He was a longshot to win before it became a reality. Can he mirror that run again in 2024?

Can Tiger Woods replicate his stunning 2019 run?

It's difficult to predict how well Woods will play. He hasn't been very active on the golf course, and he is currently dealing with a few ailments that aren't unexpected but do impact his playing ability.

Whether or not he can walk the 72 holes remains to be seen, but the talent is there. Will Zalatoris recently admitted to being impressed by Woods' driving ability even now, so he is more than capable of performing.

As for winning, he's currently +10000 to win, the same as Phil Mickelson and worse than Akshay Bhatia, for example.