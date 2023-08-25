“My first Ryder Cup qualification process was quite different”: Zach Johnson on dealing with pressure and selection process

The pressure is on for US Team captain Zach Johnson as the Ryder Cup approaches. With Europe taking the trophy in 2021 at the Whistling Straits, the US Team has a point to prove- and a trophy to get back.

Zach Johnson has already been a five time member of the Ryder Cup team, and has quite a lot of experience with regards to the dynamics and working of the team and the tournament. Needless to say, he was the top choice to become captain this year.

Johnson's job has been tough this time, with a talent pool that seemingly does not end. Along with it comes a bit of controversy too, like the picking of Justin Thomas or of LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka in his potential team. When Johnson was picked for the first time to be a part of the Ryder Cup team however, his experience was quite different.

"I remember my first Ryder Cup qualification process was quite a bit different. I was on the inside going into the PGA Championship, and I think I was seven or eight, eight or nine going into the Medina, and I missed the cut, and I was distraught. I mean, it's out of my control now. Fortunately I still made it, but I was trying too hard. And so my sentiment to them is like, guys, it's hard," he said via Esquire.

Team Captain Zach Johnson faces pressure to pick the right US team for the 2023 Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup is now only just a month away, and the six captain's picks for the US Team is the biggest task that lies ahead of Johnson. The most important thing that Zach Johnson has kept in mind is to keep an open line of communication.

"I think it's pretty simple at this point. It's just keeping lines of communication wide open—full transparency—filling them all in on prospective team members, on what lies ahead."

Several golfers who could be a part of the US team have had some highlight performances this year. This includes the likes of Lucas Glover, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley- just to name a few.

Ultimately however, it is about making the right choice for the team to ensure that all of them can play together and form an unbeatable dynamic. Both the Ryder Cup teams this year are brimming with talent, and the competition to win will be intense.