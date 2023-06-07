“My only hope is Tiger Woods creates a new league”: Boycott PGA trends on Twitter as fans react to the PGA x LIV merger

The merger between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, announced Tuesday following the agreement between the PGA and the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia has not been to the liking of all fans. In fact, many have condemned this move by the PGA and have even started calling for a boycott of the circuit.

The latter are trying to position the hashtag #boycottPGA on Twitter, which makes their discontent about the merger visible on that social network. During this day, thousands of tweets have used the hashtag.

This sector of Twitter users do not agree with this merger because, in their opinion, the PGA Tour should not be linked to Saudi financing. The most radical are those who are calling for a boycott, as a means to prevent this action from materializing.

Below are some of the reactions calling for the boycott of the merger on Twitter:

.@TigerWoods, the world is looking at you again now. This may be your biggest moment of all. Your dad was a Special Forces Vietnam vet. You are a patriot. You get it. You turned down LIV before. You can lead the fight against this now. What say you?

"What's stopping @TigerWoods, @McIlroyRory, @JustinThomas34 from boycotting this mess? Guess Greg Norman gets his world tour. Arnold Palmer be damned."

"It’s obvious @TigerWoods, @McIlroyRory, @JordanSpieth should gather their player friends and the rest of the tour players to join together and start your own tour. The players are the tour, @BillieJeanKing did it for the women’s tennis tour in the ‘70s, please take control now."

"Yet another organization to add to the boycott list. #BoycottPGA"

"BOYCOTT PGA TOUR. Now in bed with the Saudis, sponsors of the 9/11 attack. The commissioner should be terminated immediately, and this deal should be revoked."

"It’s all so bad. And so badly done."

This is worse than the @NBA selling out to online gambling. The sport of golf does not need a greedy PGA! You can boycott PGA events and still enjoy playing the sport. Push #USGA to end any affiliation with PGA. Support college golf.

Tiger Woods and the merger

So far, Tiger Woods has not made a statement regarding the impending merger between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. Many golf fans have demanded him to show his position on the matter, but this has not happened.

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas among other professional players members of the PGA Tour have announced the upcoming opening of a new golf league to be played on Mondays and on virtual golf courses. It will be named TGL Golf and is scheduled to begin in 2024.

