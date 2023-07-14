“My mind is pretty much on this week” - Rory McIlroy set to capitalize on ‘good start’ at the Genesis Scottish Open despite pressures of The Open

Rory McIlroy got off to a strong start at the Genesis Scottish Open 2023. The golfer, one of the pre-tournament favorites, finished T3 at the end of the first round. He sat three shots behind leader Byeong-Hun An, tied with Thomas Detry after 18 holes.

McIlroy’s solid start included seven birdies and an eagle against only one bogey. Following this, the golfer came out to note that he has his sights on heading to Hoylake on the back of victory in the Genesis Scottish Open. The golfer said that his “mind is pretty much on this week” at The Renaissance Club. The golfer, who has been looking for a win on the PGA Tour for a while now, exuded confidence in his game.

Speaking to media after Day 1 of the Genesis Scottish Open, Rory McIlroy said, as quoted by The Independent:

“It’s a really good start. I’ve not had particularly great results around this course the last couple of times but I feel like my game is definitely in better shape now.

I feel like I’m coming in here playing really good golf, producing good results and getting myself in contention and I’m just really trying to do the same things and adapt to the different conditions we’re going to face over the next couple of weeks.”

Commenting on the upcoming 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool and other distractions, the Irishman added:

“My mind is pretty much on this week. I’ve got myself off to a great start and I would love to win the Scottish Open. That’s a massive deal in its own right and what that could give me going into the summer… look we’ve got the Open Championship next week but thinking ahead to FedEx Cup and Race to Dubai and all that, it’s an important week.”

Rory McIlroy took a break to 'reset' for The Open Championship

Rory McIlroy reiterated that he is “focused on this week” at the Scottish Open. However, he also noted that he’s preparing himself for links golf again next week. The 34-year-old golfer went on to add that he didn’t touch his clubs for 10 days after the Travelers Championship and is now getting back into the grind after a short “reset.”

The PGA Tour star said:

“I’m focused on this week but it’s great that by playing this week I should be getting a little bit more prepared for links golf again next week as well. I didn’t touch my clubs for 10 days after the Travelers but I’ve got some really good feelings in my swing that I think are quite consistent and even if I do take a bit of time away I feel really comfortable getting back into it.

It was a nice reset but after today it feels like I came back where I left off.”

It is pertinent to note that Rory McIlroy just fell short of winning his fifth Major championship at the US Open last month. He finished one shot behind champion Wyndham Clark. However, the four-time major winner came out to state that he remains confident about landing his next in the near future.

Poll : 0 votes