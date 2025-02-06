“My mom was tough”: When Tiger Woods got honest about his relationship with late mother in 2019

Tiger Woods's mother Kultida died on Tuesday, February 4 at the age of 78. Now, one of his interviews from 2019 is circulating online.

Golf Digest shared a clip in which Woods praised his mother, tweeting:

"Tiger got the fire from Tida❤️ Tiger Woods spoke to us about the passion and work ethic his mother instilled in him during his 2019 'My Game' series."

Woods said:

"My mom was tough. She was a disciplinarian. There was no gray area with mom. It was either black or white. And, you know, part of one of the reasons why I got into Stanford is because mom always insisted I have good grades. I mean, she's one of the most determined individuals you'll ever meet.

Trending

I get a lot of that fight, that spirit from mom when I play. And it comes out of my, my emotions that come out when I play. It's my mom. My dad was very calm, very even keel, and she is definitely not."

Expand Tweet

Thai-born Kultida was born in Kanchanaburi on 30/09/1946. She met Earl in the late 1960s while he was stationed in Bangkok with the U.S. military and she was a secretary in Bangkok. They married in 1969 and later moved to the U.S., where they raised Tiger Woods as their only child.

During the 2022 World Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Woods credited his parents in his speech for introducing him to the game early in his life. He also recalled that his mother would take him to a golf course in Long Beach, California, for practice, despite their financial condition not being well at times. When he was eight, she would drop him off at the practice range with 76 cents - so he could buy a hotdog and a payphone call when he was ready to be picked up.

Tiger Woods expresses his grief after his mother died in a tweet

Tiger Woods took to X and announced the death of his mother Kultida in a heartfelt post. He shared it on the February 4 at 10:08 p.m.

The post received 3.9 million views and around 132,000 people flooded the comments section with prayers:

"It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning. My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible."

Expand Tweet

Kultida was also involved in Woods's professional life as a board member of his TGR Foundation, and the PGA star's mother was passionate about helping the community grow in Thailand. His father Earl died in 2006. Kultida was cheering for her son at his TGL match last week in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The entire golfing world is mourning the loss, with condolences pouring in from TGR to Rafael Nadal among his millions of fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback