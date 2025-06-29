‘My theory still holding strong’: Paige Spiranac reflects on her ‘working’ shank theory once again

Paige Spiranac reflected on her shank theory in a social media post. She retired from professional golf in 2016 but often takes an interest in playing recreational golf. Recently, she did the same, and her shots resulted in a shank, which meant the ball hit by the club’s hosel, resulting in failed shots.

After making the mistake, the golf content creator shared a picture of herself in a baby pink shirt. She explained how she never shanked in a tank top and that it was because of the covered clothes she was wearing. She wrote:

“I’m just saying I’ve never shanked in a tank top….my theory still holding strong.”

That day, Spiranac had two cold, hard shanks. Before this, on June 23, she posted on X in a white striped half shirt and explained a similar idea that whenever she wore more clothes, it resulted in misfortune on the greens. She added that wearing fewer clothes helped her score better on the greens.

Spiranac last played at the Creator Classic in 2025, which was held before the Truist Championship. Before her 2016 retirement, she played for the Cactus Tour but failed to qualify for the LPGA Tour.

Paige Spiranac explained how she is comfortable with her bold outfit choices

Paige Spiranac is well-known for her unapologetic style in the golf world. Her outfits didn't abide by the golf course norms and often stood out as unconventional. Hence, she was subjected to a lot of criticism. However, the diva stood by her outfit choice, and she shared how she felt confident in those clothes.

Spiranac said:

“It's just how I feel best. I've always dressed this way. I like being sexy - it's when I'm most confident. There are definitely times I play it up on social media. It’s my body, it’s my choice, and I can choose what I want to wear…You can still respect and uphold the tradition of the game - it doesn't have to be all about your wardrobe.”

Spiranac further added that she didn't have the money to buy expensive golf clothes when he switched to the sport. She stated:

“When I switched to golf, I was comfortable being in leotards. I didn't have enough money to buy a 'golf appropriate' wardrobe. So, I'd wear leggings and tank-tops from my closet. That's how I learned to play golf on public courses where there wasn't a strict dress code.”

Paige Spiranac ended by sharing that people didn't find her clothes golf-appropriate, and that created a fear in her that the sport was unwelcoming due to its conventional rules.

