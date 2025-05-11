Myrtle Beach Classic 2025, Day 4 weather explored: Will wind affect the Sunday showdown?

The Myrtle Beach Classic is over with three days of play, and the fourth round will take place on Sunday, May 11. The wind speed will be SE at 13 km/h at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club with a thick cloud cover and humid climate with showers. There are chances of rip currents, coastal flooding, and the temperature will be 75.2 degrees Fahrenheit. Here's the entire weather details in daytime:
Daytime weather at the Myrtle Beach Classic :
Temperature: 75.2 degrees Fahrenheit
Max UV Index: 3 (Moderate)
AccuLumen Brightness Index: 1 (Dark)
Wind: SE at 13 km/h
Wind Gusts: 30 km/h
Probability of Precipitation: 99%
Probability of Thunderstorms: 40%
Precipitation: 30.4 mm
Rain: 30.4 mm
Hours of Precipitation: 4
Hours of Rain: 4
Cloud Cover: 99%
The temperature will be 69.8 degrees Fahrenheit in the nighttime with a warm and humid climate, and there will be periods of rain. Here's the entire weather details for the nighttime:
Nighttime weather at the Myrtle Beach Classic:
Temperature: 69.8 degrees Fahrenheit
Wind: SE at 11 km/h
Wind Gusts: 28 km/h
Probability of Precipitation: 94%
Probability of Thunderstorms: 28%
Precipitation: 5.9 mm
Rain: 5.9 mm
Hours of Precipitation: 3
Hours of Rain: 3
Cloud Cover: 100%
What are the tee times and pairings for the final round of the Myrtle Beach Classic?
Vince Whaley, Mason Andersen, and Chris Gotterup will play in the fourth round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at 9:55 am on Hole 1. At the same time, Nathan Franks, Nick Watney and Cristobal Del Solar will be teeing off from hole 10. Carson Young, Harry Higgs, and Mackenzie Hughes are the last group to play at 11:56 am on hole 1. Here's the list of all tee times and pairings for the final round of the Myrtle Beach Classic (all times in ET):
Hole 1
9:55 AM - Vince Whaley, Mason Andersen, Chris Gotterup
10:06 AM - Taylor Dickson, Rico Hoey, Doug Ghim
10:17 AM - Niklas Norgaard, Hayden Buckley, Emiliano Grillo
10:28 AM - William Mouw, Trace Crowe, Sam Ryder
10:39 AM - Taylor Moore, Harry Hall, Quade Cummins
10:50 AM - Kevin Yu, Patton Kizzire, Mark Hubbard
11:01 AM - Matti Schmid, Sami Valimaki, Thorbjorn Olesen
11:12 AM - Steven Fisk, Joseph Bramlett, Antoine Rozner
11:23 AM - Chesson Hadley, Ben Silverman, Will Chandler
11:34 AM - Norman Xiong, Danny Walker, Alex Smalley
11:45 AM - Victor Perez, Ryan Fox, Davis Shore
11:56 AM - Carson Young, Harry Higgs, Mackenzie Hughes
Hole 10
9:55 AM - Nathan Franks (A), Nick Watney, Cristobal Del Solar
10:06 AM - Seamus Power, Chad Ramey, Brice Garnett
10:17 AM - Trent Phillips, Ryo Hisatsune, Rafael Campos
10:28 AM - Austin Duncan, Ricky Castillo, Dylan Wu
10:39 AM - Ben Kohles, Tom Kim, Jackson Byrd (A)
10:50 AM - Kevin Roy, Blades Brown, Tim Widing
11:01 AM - Jesper Svensson, Adam Svesson, Matteo Manassero
11:12 AM - Theo Humphrey, Max McGreevy, Hayden Springer
11:23 AM - Takumi Kanaya, Bill Haas, Anders Albertson
11:34 AM - Francesco Molinari, George Dungmanee, Luke List
11:45 AM - Andrew Putnam, Alejandro Tosti, Michael Feuerstein