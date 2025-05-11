Myrtle Beach Classic 2025, Day 4 weather explored: Will wind affect the Sunday showdown?

The Myrtle Beach Classic is over with three days of play, and the fourth round will take place on Sunday, May 11. The wind speed will be SE at 13 km/h at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club with a thick cloud cover and humid climate with showers. There are chances of rip currents, coastal flooding, and the temperature will be 75.2 degrees Fahrenheit. Here's the entire weather details in daytime:

Daytime weather at the Myrtle Beach Classic :

Temperature: 75.2 degrees Fahrenheit

Max UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

AccuLumen Brightness Index: 1 (Dark)

Wind: SE at 13 km/h

Wind Gusts: 30 km/h

Probability of Precipitation: 99%

Probability of Thunderstorms: 40%

Precipitation: 30.4 mm

Rain: 30.4 mm

Hours of Precipitation: 4

Hours of Rain: 4

Cloud Cover: 99%

The temperature will be 69.8 degrees Fahrenheit in the nighttime with a warm and humid climate, and there will be periods of rain. Here's the entire weather details for the nighttime:

Nighttime weather at the Myrtle Beach Classic:

Temperature: 69.8 degrees Fahrenheit

Wind: SE at 11 km/h

Wind Gusts: 28 km/h

Probability of Precipitation: 94%

Probability of Thunderstorms: 28%

Precipitation: 5.9 mm

Rain: 5.9 mm

Hours of Precipitation: 3

Hours of Rain: 3

Cloud Cover: 100%

What are the tee times and pairings for the final round of the Myrtle Beach Classic?

Vince Whaley, Mason Andersen, and Chris Gotterup will play in the fourth round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at 9:55 am on Hole 1. At the same time, Nathan Franks, Nick Watney and Cristobal Del Solar will be teeing off from hole 10. Carson Young, Harry Higgs, and Mackenzie Hughes are the last group to play at 11:56 am on hole 1. Here's the list of all tee times and pairings for the final round of the Myrtle Beach Classic (all times in ET):

Hole 1

9:55 AM - Vince Whaley, Mason Andersen, Chris Gotterup

10:06 AM - Taylor Dickson, Rico Hoey, Doug Ghim

10:17 AM - Niklas Norgaard, Hayden Buckley, Emiliano Grillo

10:28 AM - William Mouw, Trace Crowe, Sam Ryder

10:39 AM - Taylor Moore, Harry Hall, Quade Cummins

10:50 AM - Kevin Yu, Patton Kizzire, Mark Hubbard

11:01 AM - Matti Schmid, Sami Valimaki, Thorbjorn Olesen

11:12 AM - Steven Fisk, Joseph Bramlett, Antoine Rozner

11:23 AM - Chesson Hadley, Ben Silverman, Will Chandler

11:34 AM - Norman Xiong, Danny Walker, Alex Smalley

11:45 AM - Victor Perez, Ryan Fox, Davis Shore

11:56 AM - Carson Young, Harry Higgs, Mackenzie Hughes

Hole 10

9:55 AM - Nathan Franks (A), Nick Watney, Cristobal Del Solar

10:06 AM - Seamus Power, Chad Ramey, Brice Garnett

10:17 AM - Trent Phillips, Ryo Hisatsune, Rafael Campos

10:28 AM - Austin Duncan, Ricky Castillo, Dylan Wu

10:39 AM - Ben Kohles, Tom Kim, Jackson Byrd (A)

10:50 AM - Kevin Roy, Blades Brown, Tim Widing

11:01 AM - Jesper Svensson, Adam Svesson, Matteo Manassero

11:12 AM - Theo Humphrey, Max McGreevy, Hayden Springer

11:23 AM - Takumi Kanaya, Bill Haas, Anders Albertson

11:34 AM - Francesco Molinari, George Dungmanee, Luke List

11:45 AM - Andrew Putnam, Alejandro Tosti, Michael Feuerstein

