NBA Star Stephen Curry to be honoured with the Charlie Sifford Award for promoting diversity in golf

Stephen Curry is undoubtedly one of the best basketball players of this generation. He has dominated the NBA for several years now and has been crowned MVP multiple times. However, basketball isn't the only sport where Curry has been crowned for his achievements.

The World Golf Hall of Fame recently made an interesting announcement revealing that Stephen Curry will be honoured with the prestigious Charlie Stifford Award. This award is being given to him for promoting diversity in golf.

According to the reports by the PGA Tour, Curry will be honoured with the award on 10 June 2024 at the World Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The award will be presented by the CME Group during the 124th US Open at the iconic Pinehurst Resort and Country Club. The Charlie Sifford Award holds high prestige in the world of golf. It is awarded to people who have had groundbreaking achievements in the world of golf.

Stephen Curry has numerous accomplishments in golf, which include launching the Underrated Golf in 2021, a program to provide equality and access to achievers all around the country. Additionally, he also funded the Howard University golf team in 2019, which helped them to compete on the D-1 level.

Stephen Curry feels 'incredibly honoured' after being chosen for the Charlie Sifford Award

Although Stephen Curry has never played on the PGA Tour or the DP World Tour, he has made some notable contributions to the sport. The Golden State Warriors point guard was honoured after finding out about the news and believes that everyone should have equal opportunity for golf.

“I’m incredibly honored to be chosen as the recipient of this year’s Charlie Sifford Award and am grateful to the World Golf Hall of Fame for the recognition in this sport that I am so passionate about.”

Curry added via the PGA Tour:

“I believe that we have the opportunity to grow the game of golf by providing equity, access, and opportunity to young golfers who have that same passion, dedication, and determination as so many of us out on the green.”

Golf has been an inclusive sport for a long time, but now, efforts have been made by famous athletes to increase its reach. Curry's efforts are certainly appreciated by the golfing community.