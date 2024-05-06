NBC Sports announces four-man broadcast booth team for U.S. Open feat. Brandel Chamblee, Brad Faxon and more

NBC Sports has confirmed its broadcast crew for the upcoming U.S. Open. It's not the next Major tournament on the golf schedule, but it is coming in a little over a month. As such, NBC has gotten its ducks in a row for the coverage, selecting Brandel Chamblee and Brad Faxon as lead analysts for the event.

They will work alongside Dan Hicks and Mike Tirico, who is known for doing Monday Night Football with ESPN before replacing Al Michaels as NBC's go-to for Sunday Night Football a couple of years ago.

Jim "Bones" Mackay, who recently stopped caddying for Justin Thomas, will join Roger Maltbie as on-course reporters. Gary Koch will also join as an analyst for the team.

Sam Flood, the NBC Sports executive producer and president of production, said via NBC:

“This year we began utilizing an odd/even system of hole assignments for our commentator pairings," he said. "Our new approach lets our play-by-play announcers give more context for what’s happening, while creating more opportunities for our analysts and on-course reporters to engage with each other and break down the ‘why’ and the ‘how’ before and after each moment.”

John Wood, Smylie Kaufman, Paige Mackenzie and Curt Byrum will also work on the U.S. Open this June as on-course reporters. Damon Hack and Kira Dixon will be in charge of interviews done on the course.

NBC Sports moving on from Paul Azinger for U.S. Open

Last November, NBC Sports elected not to renew the contract of long-time analyst Paul Azinger. The legendary broadcaster had been the voice of a lot of golf for a long while. His absence left a hole, including in Major coverage like for the U.S. Open.

Paul Azinger left NBC Sports last year

All of a sudden, Azinger had a lot of free time. He no longer needed to prepare and work tournaments for NBC Sports. He's spent a lot of time in and around golf, and the time off is actually enjoyable according to Golfweek:

“There’s always something to do, wash the wheels of your car,” he said. "It’s not too bad, and I’m not looking for a job either. I’ve had two full careers. I played the Tour for 30 years, I broadcast for about 18 years. I’m enjoying my life right now. I didn’t know I could enjoy it this much. I’m serious, I wake up with no schedule. It’s weird and it’s nice.”

He went on to quickly clarify that he does not miss golf as a broadcaster whatsoever. Azinger said it was a lot of hard work, and it carried stresses and pressures he didn't need anymore. He did admit to being unhappy with how things ended, but not that they ended at all.