Neal Shipley gets ready for PGA Tour debut with first pitch at Tigers' game

Neal Shipley is set to make his PGA Tour debut this weekend. But before he does, the Detroit Tigers had him out to the ballpark to throw out the honorary first pitch. This is often reserved for superstars and celebrities, and Shipley has quickly become a superstar and celebrity in his own right after a couple of excellent Major performances.
Neal Shipley made his professional debut at the PGA Tour Americas The Beachlands Victoria Open. He tied for ninth and earned a $6,500 paycheck. Overall, Shipley shot -15, but Frederik Kjettrup with a -21.
PGA Tour shared the video of Shipley throwing the first pitch at the Detroit Tigers' game, captioning it:
"The Neal Shipley movement continues. The low-am @USOpenGolf is throwing out the first pitch tonight @Tigers ahead of his pro TOUR debut @RocketClassic ⚾️"
This weekend, Shipley is in the field for the Rocket Mortgage Classic. It will be his first PGA Tour event as a professional. He is in the field thanks to a sponsor's exemption.
Shipley turned pro after the US Open, where he was the low amateur. He was also the low amateur at the Masters, becoming just the sixth player to finish as the best amateur in both events. He was the first to do it since Viktor Hovland in 2019.
Who will face Neal Shipley in his PGA Tour debut?
Neal Shipley will have a lot of competition for his PGA Tour debut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. It is a regular event, so the field is not limited like it was at the Travelers Championship.
Here is the official field provided by the Detroit Free Press:
- Albertson, Anders
- Alexander, Tyson
- Baddeley, Aaron
- Barjon, Paul
- Barnes, Erik
- Berger, Daniel
- Bhatia, Akshay
- Blair, Zac
- Bramlett, Joseph
- Brehm, Ryan
- Bridgeman, Jacob
- Bryan, Wesley
- Buckley, Hayden
- Campillo, Jorge
- Campos, Rafael
- Cauley, Bud
- Champ, Cameron
- Cink, Stewart
- Clanton, Luke
- Cole, Eric
- Coody, Parker
- Coody, Pierceson
- Crowe, Trace
- Dahmen, Joel
- Davis, Cam
- Dougherty, Kevin
- Dufner, Jason
- Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
- Duncan, Tyler
- Dunlap, Nick
- Echavarria, Nico
- Endycott, Harrison
- Fishburn, Patrick
- Fowler, Rickie
- Fox, Ryan
- Furr, Wilson
- Garnett, Brice
- Ghim, Doug
- Gotterup, Chris
- Greyserman, Max
- Griffin, Ben
- Griffin, Lanto
- Gutschewski, Scott
- Hadley, Chesson
- Hale, Jr., Blaine
- Hall, Harry
- Hardy, Nick
- Higgo, Garrick
- Highsmith, Joe
- Hisatsune, Ryo
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoey, Rico
- Hoffman, Charley
- Højgaard, Nicolai
- Hossler, Beau
- Hubbard, Mark
- Jaeger, Stephan
- James, Ben
- Johnson, Zach
- Kim, Chan
- Kim, Michael
- Kim, S.H.
- Kim, Tom
- Kirk, Chris
- Kisner, Kevin
- Kizzire, Patton
- Knapp, Jake
- Knowles, Philip
- Kohles, Ben
- Koivun, Jackson
- Kuchar, Matt
- Laird, Martin
- Lashley, Nate
- Lee, K.H.
- Lee, Min Woo
- Lindheim, Nicholas
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Lower, Justin
- MacIntyre, Robert
- Malnati, Peter
- Martin, Kyle
- McCormick, Ryan
- McNealy, Maverick
- Meissner, Mac
- Merritt, Troy
- Mitchell, Keith
- Molinari, Francesco
- Montgomery, Taylor
- Moore, Ryan
- Moore, Taylor
- NeSmith, Matt
- Noren, Alex
- Norlander, Henrik
- Norrman, Vincent
- Novak, Andrew
- Olesen, Thorbjørn
- Pan, C.T.
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Pereda, Raul
- Phillips, Chandler
- Rai, Aaron
- Ramey, Chad
- Reavie, Chez
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Russell, Miles
- Ryder, Sam
- Schenk, Adam
- Schmid, Matti
- Shelton, Robby
- Shipley, Neal
- Sigg, Greyson
- Silverman, Ben
- Simpson, Webb
- Skinns, David
- Sloan, Roger
- Smalley, Alex
- Snedeker, Brandt
- Spaun, J.J.
- Springer, Hayden
- Stevens, Sam
- Streelman, Kevin
- Suh, Justin
- Svensson, Adam
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Ben
- Teater, Josh
- Thompson, Davis
- Thorbjornsen, Michael
- Todd, Brendon
- Tosti, Alejandro
- Trainer, Martin
- Tway, Kevin
- Valimaki, Sami
- van Rooyen, Erik
- Vegas, Jhonattan
- Villegas, Camilo
- Walker, Jimmy
- Wallace, Matt
- Whaley, Vince
- Whitney, Tom
- Wilkinson, Tim
- Woodland, Gary
- Wu, Brandon
- Wu, Dylan
- Young, Cameron
- Young, Carson
- Yu, Kevin
- Yuan, Carl
- Zalatoris, Will
The former amateur Neal Shipley will be joined by superstar amateur 15-year-old Miles Russell. There are a couple of other amateurs in the field, including Luke Clanton.