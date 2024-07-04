Neal Shipley says he ‘played great golf’ in ‘brutal’ conditions at Augusta Masters, lauds it for building his confidence

Neal Shipley got the opportunity to make a debut appearance at the Masters Tournament. After navigating through the tough challenges at Augusta National, Neal Shipley showed his gratitude towards the Major for building his confidence.
On Tuesday, Neal Shipley joined a press conference before the John Deere Classic, where he expressed his thoughts on his playing experiences at the Masters and the US Open.
“I guess less so being low amateur there but more so just the finishes. I mean, making the cut at Augusta when the conditions were really brutal on Thursday and Friday, I played great golf. I think that was great playing…then at Pinehurst, I really grinded to make the cut, made a few birdies coming in late to make it safely, and then played really well on the weekend. Tee 26 at US Open is a really good finish. So that, I think, where I finished and the quality golf during those events is really what's giving me more confidence on this stage,” Shipley said (9:46-10:34).
Neal Shipley landed at T53 at the Masters Tournament and T26 at the US Open. Shipley’s next tournament is the John Deere Classic, which is taking place at the TPC Deere Run from July 4 to July 7. The purse of the event is $8 million and the winner will get a hefty share of the chunk.
How much did Neal Shipley earn from the 2024 Masters?
Neal Shipley appeared at the Masters Tournament for the first time this year. In the tournament, he landed at T53 after making it through the cut. But since Neal Shipley is an amateur golfer, he didn't earn anything from a professional tournament.
Whereas another golfer, Adam Hadwin, who also landed at T53 earned $46,800. The winner was Scottie Scheffler, who earned around $3.6 million, and the last position holder, Tiger Woods, bagged $39,600. Here's the entire payout list according to the respective positions:
