Neal Shipley says he ‘played great golf’ in ‘brutal’ conditions at Augusta Masters, lauds it for building his confidence

Neal Shipley got the opportunity to make a debut appearance at the Masters Tournament. After navigating through the tough challenges at Augusta National, Neal Shipley showed his gratitude towards the Major for building his confidence.

On Tuesday, Neal Shipley joined a press conference before the John Deere Classic, where he expressed his thoughts on his playing experiences at the Masters and the US Open.

“I guess less so being low amateur there but more so just the finishes. I mean, making the cut at Augusta when the conditions were really brutal on Thursday and Friday, I played great golf. I think that was great playing…then at Pinehurst, I really grinded to make the cut, made a few birdies coming in late to make it safely, and then played really well on the weekend. Tee 26 at US Open is a really good finish. So that, I think, where I finished and the quality golf during those events is really what's giving me more confidence on this stage,” Shipley said (9:46-10:34).

Neal Shipley landed at T53 at the Masters Tournament and T26 at the US Open. Shipley’s next tournament is the John Deere Classic, which is taking place at the TPC Deere Run from July 4 to July 7. The purse of the event is $8 million and the winner will get a hefty share of the chunk.

How much did Neal Shipley earn from the 2024 Masters?

Neal Shipley appeared at the Masters Tournament for the first time this year. In the tournament, he landed at T53 after making it through the cut. But since Neal Shipley is an amateur golfer, he didn't earn anything from a professional tournament.

Whereas another golfer, Adam Hadwin, who also landed at T53 earned $46,800. The winner was Scottie Scheffler, who earned around $3.6 million, and the last position holder, Tiger Woods, bagged $39,600. Here's the entire payout list according to the respective positions:

Win: Scottie Scheffler, $3.6 million

2. Ludvig Aberg, $2.16 million

T3. Collin Morikawa, $1,040,000

T3. Tommy Fleetwood, $1,040,000

T3. Max Homa, $1,040,000

T6. Cameron Smith, $695,000

T6. Bryson DeChambeau, $695,000

8. Xander Schauffele, $620,000

T9. Will Zalatoris, $540,000

T9. Tyrrell Hatton, $540,000

T9. Cameron Young, $540,000

T12. Patrick Reed, $405,000

T12. Matthieu Pavon, $405,000

T12. Adam Schenk, $405,000

T12. Cameron Davis, $405,000

T16. Sepp Straka, $310,000

T16. Chris Kirk, $310,000

T16. Byeong Hun An, $310,000

T16. Nicolai Hojgaard, $310,000

T20. Taylor Moore, $250,000

T20. Lucas Glover, $250,000

T22. Keegan Bradley, $175,500

T22. Min Woo Lee, $175,500

T22. Harris English, $175,500

T22. Adam Scott, $175,500

T22. Joaquin Niemann, $175,500

T22. Rory McIlroy, $175,500

T22. Matt Fitzpatrick, $175,500

T22. Patrick Cantlay, $175,500

T30. Tom Kim, $124,200

T30. Jason Day, $124,200

T30. Si Woo Kim, $124,200

T30. J.T. Poston, $124,200

T30. Rickie Fowler, $124,200

T35. Kurt Kitayama, $103,000

T35. Camilo Villegas, $103,000

T35. Akshay Bhatia, $103,000

T38. Russell Henley, $86,000

T38. Corey Conners, $86,000

T38. Luke List, $86,000

T38. Hideki Matsuyama, $86,000

T38. Ryan Fox, $86,000

T43. Phil Mickelson, $72,000

T43. Shane Lowry, $72,000

T45. Denny McCarthy, $57,200

T45. Jose Maria Olazabal, $57,200

T45. Sahith Theegala, $57,200

T45. Brooks Koepka, $57,200

T45. Jon Rahm, $57,200

T45. Danny Willett, $57,200

51. Grayson Murray, $49,200

52. Eric Cole, $48,000

T53. Adam Hadwin, $46,800

T53. Neal Shipley (a), $0

T55. Jake Knapp, $44,400

T55. Erik van Rooyen, $44,400

T55. Tony Finau, $44,400

T58. Vijay Singh, $41,400

T58. Thorbjorn Olesen, $41,400

60. Tiger Woods, $39,600

