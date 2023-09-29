“Need the Norwegian booth call” – Fans react to Viktor Hovland starting off Team Europe’s Ryder Cup point run with a big chip

Norwegian golfer Viktor Hovland teamed up with rookie Ludvig Aberg to tee for the foursomes match on Friday morning against Max Homa and Brian Harman at the 2023 Ryder Cup. The European team members took a 1-up lead as Hovland and Aberg added points on the first two holes.

Hovland continues to impress golf fans with his remarkable play at the Ryder Cup after seeding two straight victories last month at the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship.

The Ryder Cup Europe shared a post of Hovland making a birdie for his team at the Ryder Cup on its Twitter account with a caption saying:

"VIKTOR HOVLAND!"

Fans jumped into the comments section to say that they wanted to see the Norwegian commentator's booth to listen to their commentary on Hovland's amazing shot. One user commented:

"Need the Norwegian booth call as asap as possible. I know dem boys going nuts when it went in."

Noticeably, during the 2023 BMW Championship Hovland carded a splendid birdie on the final hole to win the tournament. The Norwegian commentators jumped off their chairs in excitement. Their video went viral on the internet and was appreciated by golf fans around the globe.

Speaking about Hovland's shot at the Ryder Cup, one user commented:

"Outrageously good!!!"

"Best sporting event on the planet this is." wrote another.

Here are some more fans' reactions:

During a practice round of the Ryder Cup on Thursday, September 28 at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Viktor Hovland garnered attention with his hole-in-one on the par-4 fifth hole.

"I can win or get up and down from a terrible spot"- Viktor Hovland is confident to compete at the 2023 Ryder Cup

Hovland has shown major improvement in his game this year. He worked on his shots and played remarkably well in the last few tournaments, decimating the PGA Tour's top players in the FedEx Cup.

He made his Ryder Cup debut in 2021 but went 0-3-2. However, since then he worked on his short game and is more confident with his golfing skills.

Speaking about his game ahead of the Ryder Cup, Hovland said (via SB Nation):

“Even if I don’t have my game or I don’t hit it as well as I would have liked, I still feel like I can win or get up and down from a terrible spot,” Hovland said.

“It’s not like, oh, I have to be in the perfect spot to have a chance to win the match. There is a belief and a confidence that I can get myself out of any situation, and I think that’s a huge turnaround from last time," he added.

After the foursomes match, players will head for the Friday afternoon four-ball. The 2023 Ryder Cup will have its finale on Sunday, October 1.