Watch: Norwegian commentators Henrik Bjørnstad and Per Haugsrud’s ‘passionate’ reaction to Viktor Hovland’s record-breaking round at BMW Championship

Norwegian commentators Henrik Bjornstad and Per Haugsrud couldn't control their excitement after their countryman Viktor Hovland carded a splendid birdie on the final hole of the fourth round of the 2023 BMW Championship on Sunday, August 20. Hovland won the tournament and also qualified for the European Ryder Cup team after playing a record-breaking round of 61 in the final.

As the golfer made the birdie, the commentators jumped off their chairs and showed their excitement about Hovland's victory. Per said:

"Yes, he makes it! Holy...I want to scream out the worst words I've got! It can't be possible! We think we have reached the top with this kid. Check out that scoreboard! 28.....61 in total!! What?"

Henrik continued:

"No, I mean, I am just totally speechless right no

The PGA Tour shared a video of the commentators on its Twitter account with a caption, saying:

"The Norwegian booth call never disappoints 🇳🇴 @PerHaugsrud and @HenrikBjornstad couldn’t contain their excitement over Viktor Hovland’s record breaking round @BMWChamps."

Fans were especially pleased about Henrik Bjornstad and Per Haugsrud's reactions and expressed it in the post's comments section. One user commented:

"Love their passionate support for Viktor. It was an amazing round of golf and a very deserving, hard-earned win!"

"These gents are legends. They also show a lot of passion for all other players in the field as well. They truly love the sport," another one wrote.

"Well done Viktor, you deserve it. Keep putting like this," another fan chipped in.

Here are some more fans' reactions:

"I mapped the whole thing out" - Viktor Hovland talks about his performance at the 2023 BMW Championship

The Norwegian golfer set a course record after playing the final round of 61 at the Olympia Fields Country Club. He dominated the tournament last Sunday, carding birdies after birdies.

Hovland started the game with a birdie and concluded with a birdie. It was one of the best performances of his career so far.

Viktor Hovland made 10 birdies and one bogey to score 9 under par 61, which was more than enough to leap over the World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and English golfer Tommy Fleetwood for an amazing two-stroke victory in the game.

Speaking to the media after the tournament, Hovland said:

"I wouldn't say making seven birdies on the back nine is playing more conservatively going into the greens. It just kind of worked out that way. I think it was more of a mindset thing. I think instead of 'Oh my God, I've got a chance to win. I need to birdie this hole, I need to birdie this hole, I need to birdie this hole to have a chance,' it was more 'OK, what is the right decision right here now, let's commit to it.'"

"I obviously hit some great shots, got a couple nice bounces and the putts went in, but it wasn't like I mapped the whole thing out, I was just trying to make the best decision every single shot," he added.

After the BMW Championship, PGA Tour players will now head for the final FedEx Cup event, Tour Championship, which will take place this week.