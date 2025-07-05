Nelly Korda ‘can’t wait to see’ her brother Sebastian Korda ‘conquer 25' as she shares love for him on his birthday

Nelly Korda shared a message for her brother Sebastian Korda on the latter's 25th birthday. The World No. 1 golfer took to Instagram on Friday, July 5, to celebrate the occasion, posting a heartfelt story with a photo of Sebastian fishing on a boat.

Sebastian Korda, currently ranked No. 33 in the ATP men's singles, is one of tennis’s rising stars. He reached a career-high of No. 15 last year and continues to make strides on the tour. The Korda siblings share a close bond, often supporting each other at their respective events. Nelly shared her wish for Sebastian through Instagram stories, writing:

“Happy birthday @sebastiankorda! I can’t wait to see how you conquer year 25!! Love you loads!!!”

Screenshot of Nelly Korda’s Instagram story wishing her brother Sebastian Korda on his 25th birthday (via @nellykorda)

On the golf front, Nelly Korda recently competed at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, finishing T19. She will next tee it up at the Amundi Evian Championship, the season’s fourth major, scheduled for July 10–13, 2025, at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France. Meanwhile, Sebastian is currently sidelined with an injury and was last seen at the French Open 2025.

Nelly Korda once shared her parents didn’t want her to play tennis

Sebastian Korda isn’t the first professional tennis player in the family. His mother, Regina, was a top-30 player, and his father, Petr, won the 1998 Australian Open.

Nelly Korda with her brother Sebastian Korda, mother Regina Rajchrtova, and father Petr Korda- Source: Getty

However, Nelly Korda and her sister Jessica Korda chose a different path, pursuing careers in golf. Speaking last month on Talks at GS with David Solomon, Nelly revealed that her parents never wanted her to follow in their footsteps in tennis.

"They did not want us to play tennis at all. They thought that we were going to get compared to them and their careers. My dad, when he stopped playing, he picked up golf and it was something that we could all do together. No matter how big your family is, like you could all be hitting golf balls. You can all be on the putting green playing competitions against each other. And tennis is so one on one,” Nelly said.

The move paid off. Since turning pro in 2016, Korda has won 15 LPGA titles, an Olympic gold medal, and seven LPGA Tour trophies last year alone. In 2025, however, she is still searching for her first win of the season after 10 starts.

Korda has recorded four top-10 finishes so far, including two runner-up results at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and the U.S. Women’s Open.

