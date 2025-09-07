Nelly Korda cheers for Micah Parsons' Packers ahead of massive NFL game against the Lions

Nelly Korda showed her support for the Green Bay Packers ahead of their big NFL season opener against the Detroit Lions. The Packers will face the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 7, 2025, at 4:25 PM ET. The game will take place at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and will air on CBS.

On her Instagram story, Korda shared a selfie, wearing a “GO PACK GO” sweatshirt while sipping from a large tumbler. She captioned her story as:

“GO @PACKERS GO.”

Image via Instagram-@nellykorda

This season, the Packers made headlines after acquiring star edge rusher Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys. Parsons, now the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, signed a four-year, $188 million contract with Green Bay.

Meanwhile, Nelly Korda comes from a family deeply connected to tennis. Her father, Petr Korda, was a professional tennis player from the Czech Republic. He won the 1998 Australian Open and reached the final of the 1992 French Open. At his peak, he was ranked No. 2 in the world before retiring in 2005.

Her mother, Regina Rajchrtova, was also a professional tennis player. She played for Czechoslovakia in the 1988 Seoul Olympics and reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 26 before retiring in 1993. Nelly’s younger brother, Sebastian Korda, is a professional tennis player. He plays on the ATP Tour and follows in the footsteps of their parents.

Korda last played in the FM Championship, where she struggled to finish in the top 10. Her scores were 67, 79, 70, and 75, and she ended in a tie for 35th place.

Nelly Korda thanks Aryna Sabalenka for a special gift

Recently, Nelly Korda showed her appreciation to tennis star Aryna Sabalenka with a special gift this week. The American golfer is taking some rest after playing in last week’s FM Championship.

On September 4, Korda posted a video on her Instagram story featuring a skincare mask she received from Sabalenka, who recently won the US Open. In the video, Korda used a remote to change some settings and then revealed the mask. Her caption was short and cheerful:

“Best. Gift. Ever🤣😂 Thank you @arynasabalenka.”

Nelly Korda has played in 14 events this season and hasn’t missed a single cut. She also leads the LPGA in birdie average, making 4.59 birdies per round. Despite playing well, she still hasn’t won a tournament this year. Her current scoring average is 69.89, which is better than last year’s 70.04. Currently, she is second in scoring average, behind Atthaya Thitikul.

Korda is now focusing on the Kroger Queen City Championship. It will take place from September 11 to 14 at TPC River’s Bend in Ohio. Last year, she tied for fifth in this event and will be hoping for a better result this time.

