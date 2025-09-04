Nelly Korda expressed her gratitude to tennis star Aryna Sabalenka for a special gift. The American golfer is enjoying some downtime this week after her outing at last week’s FM Championship.On Wednesday, Korda shared a video on her Instagram account of a skincare mask she received from Sabalenka, who has a net worth of $27.4 million (via Forbes). In the clip, initially, the LPGA Tour pro showed a remote and changed a few settings, and then provided a glimpse of the mask. Sharing the clip, she had a five-word caption.&quot;Best. Gift. Ever🤣😂 Thank you @arynasabalenka,&quot; she wrote.Nelly Korda thanks $27.4M-worth tennis star for 'best gift ever' /@nellykordaAlthough Nelly Korda plays golf at a professional level, she has a strong connection with tennis. Her father, Petr Korda, is a retired professional tennis player, and her brother Sebastian Korda plays the game at a professional level. Her older sister, Jessica, is a golfer like her.Nelly Korda last teed it up at the FM Championship but struggled to finish in the top 10. She carded four rounds of 67, 79, 70, and 75 to settle in a tie for 35th place.This season has been pretty tough for the Rolex World No. 2 golfer. She won seven tournaments last season but has struggled to have a single win so far this year.Nelly Korda turns disappointment into laughter with hilarious post after FM ChampionshipNelly Korda at FM Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: GettyIn an Instagram post earlier this week, Nelly Korda shared a picture with her caddie and added a funny caption.&quot;Looking at my recent golf like 😦😂 Back to work!&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe traveled to Canada for the CPKC Women's Open before playing at the FM Championship. The tournament was held from August 21 to 24 in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and Korda was pretty impressive with her game. She had a decent start and played the initial two rounds of 69, but struggled in the third round and carded 72 before playing the final round of 68. She was tied for tenth in the event.Nelly Korda had a fantastic start to her LPGA Tour season and was the runner-up at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions after playing four rounds of 71, 67, 67, and 65. She was tied for seventh at the Founders Cup, T5 at the Mizuho Americas Open, T2 at the U.S. Women’s Open, T15 at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, and fifth at the ISPS Handa Open.She came close twice in the season to win an event but finished in second place. Although she has not won so far this season, Korda still has an opportunity to clinch a title. She will next tee off at the Kroger Queen City Championship, which is scheduled from September 11 to 14 at Hamilton Township in Ohio.