Nelly Korda ‘circles back’ to her post from last year posing important warning for her fans

With her social media following growing rapidly, LPGA star Nelly Korda has become a popular target for online impersonators. In recent months, several fake accounts have tried to reach her fans, sometimes asking for money or personal information.

On August 20, Korda took to Instagram to issue an urgent warning. She reshared her old post from January 2025. Her earlier post reads:

“I’ve noticed an increase in fake accounts using my name to try to scam people. Please know I will never ask any of my fans for any money. Any outreach on my behalf is fake and run by scammers."

She also clarified which accounts are official. Korda urged fans to only trust her verified Instagram (@anellykorda) and X (formerly Twitter) accounts. Her post is a reminder to stay cautious online and report any suspicious accounts. She captioned her old post by writing:

"Hi everyone. Just wanted to circle back to this post from earlier this year. i have ONE profile on Instagram, and ONE on Twitter.... that's it..."

Image via Instagram- @nellykorda

She further marked her last two words, "that's it," to show the urgency. LPGA stars continue to face a surge in catfishing scams, where fake accounts impersonate golfers to trick fans into sending money or personal information. Scammers typically contact fans via Instagram and then move conversations to Telegram or WhatsApp, offering VIP access, autographed gear, or romantic promises in exchange for cryptocurrency or gift cards.

An experiment by The Athletic showed how quickly the scams can operate. They created a fake account under the name Rodney Raclette, a 62-year-old fictional LPGA superfan. Within 20 minutes, the account received a message from a fake Korda account. In real cases, the losses are severe. A Pennsylvania man sent Rose Zhang $70,000 over a year, believing he had a VIP dinner with her, only to discover he was scammed. Apart from that, earlier this year, a fan of Nelly Korda went a step ahead and named their daughter after her.

When Nelly Korda Delights Fans with Gift for Baby Named After Her

On June 13, former world no. 1 golfer Nelly Korda warmed hearts by sending a special gift to a newborn named after her. The LPGA star signed a U.S. Women’s Open visor with the message:

“Nellie, Welcome to the world!”

The baby girl, Nellie Anne Cassidy, was born on May 20, 2025. Her mother, Amy Chacksfield, shared the moment on Instagram, tagging Korda and writing:

“Thank you @nellykorda” ❤️

Korda later reposted the story on her own Instagram account, showing her appreciation. Known for her inspiring presence on and off the course, moments like these highlight why she is so admired by fans worldwide.

Apart from that, Nelly Korda last appeared at the AIG Women's Open earlier this month. She finished 36th and also lost her No. 1 world ranking to Jeeno Thitikul.

