“Nelly Korda deserves it way more” - Fans react to Dean Burmester’s comment on the Masters qualification after winning LIV Miami

Fans on social media have reacted to Dean Burmester's comments on the qualification criteria for the Masters 2024. The South African golfer recently won the LIV Golf Miami event. As the golfers are next heading for the Masters, Burmester opened up about the tournament's qualification criteria.

In 2024, only 13 LIV golfers could make it to the first Major of the year. However, despite winning the Miami event, Burmester is not officially allowed to compete this week.

Speaking about the Masters qualification, Dean Burmester said that he did not have many expectations as the Augusta officials "make their own decisions."

Flushing It Golf shared a video of Burmester's comments on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

"Dean Burmester on whether he should be at the Masters after winning LIV Miami: "I can’t say that. Augusta, t hey make their own decisions. But I feel like I’ve played some of the best golf of my career and I feel like I’ve played against a lot of good players all over the world and won. And this kind of just proves it. Do I wanna be there? For sure. I obviously wanna be there.” Dean went back to back on the DP World Tour and has now won on LIV beating 2 current major champions. Should he be at Augusta? I think so."

Fans jumped into the comments section and compared Burmester's win with Nelly Korda's recent victory.

"Nelly Korda deserves it way more and fans would actually know which she is," a fan wrote.

It is important to note that Nelly Korda has recently won the T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards. It was her fourth consecutive win on the LPGA Tour. She had previously won the LPGA Drive on Championship, Fir Hills Seri PAK Championship, and Ford Championship.

Another fan criticized Burmester for joining the LIV Golf, which declined his chances of competing at the Major. The LIV golfers do not receive Official World Golf Ranking points, and thus, players struggled to qualify for the Majors.

"but instead you took the money and went to LIV," commented another fan.

"It’s easy to play golf when u have guarantee money , no cut, 54 holes of exhibition golf vs 53 players, more than half of whom can’t win, but yeah I deserve Masters. Get over yourself, just enjoy your money and shut up and go away," wrote another fan.

Here are more fan reactions:

How did Dean Burmester play at the LIV Golf Miami?

Dean Burmester showcased an impressive performance at the LIV Golf Miami event. He completed all three rounds under par, securing a tie for first place with veteran Sergio Garcia.

They entered a playoff, where the South African golfer emerged victorious while the Spanish golfer settled for second place. Burmester recorded eight birdies and four bogeys in the opening round. In the second round, he managed four birdies and one bogey, followed by a final round of under 4 with five birdies and just one bogey.

Matt Wolff settled in third place, followed by Jon Rahm, who finished in a tie for fourth place with Tyrrell Hatton and Marc Leishman