Nelly Korda had a good time with her friend’s pet while away from the greens. The American golfer was committed to play the Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown, scheduled for this week, but she withdrew from the competition due to an injury.

While away from the greens, she shared a glimpse of her off-the-course outing on social media. On Wednesday, nail artist Thi Nguyen KC shared a picture of Korda playing with her dog Airy on Instagram. The story was reshared by the Rolex World No. 2 golfer with a two-word reaction.

“My girlsssss,” Korda wrote.

Nelly Korda drops 2-word reaction to her nail artist's furry friend/@nellykorda

Nelly Korda also has a dog, and she often shares pictures with her furry friend on her social media handle. These days, while she is away from the greens, she seems to be having a good time.

However, on the field, Korda is still seeking her maiden win of the season. She was terrific last season and won seven titles, but this season she has struggled to secure a single victory.

A look into Nelly Korda's 2025 season

Nelly Korda started the 2025 season on the LPGA Tour with the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and came close to a win. She carded four rounds of 71, 67, 67, and 65 to settle in solo second place. It was followed by her T7 finish at the Founders Cup, while she was also the runner-up at the U.S. Women’s Open.

Here are the results of the tournaments Nelly Korda played in 2025 on the LPGA Tour:

Lotte Championship presented by Hoakalei: T4 (-14) (69, 67, 69, 69)

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G: T66 (-2) (69)

Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G: T5 (-15) (67, 68, 68, 70)

FM Championship: T35 (-6) (67, 70, 70, 75)

CPKC Women’s Open: T10 (-6) (69, 69, 72, 68)

AIG Women’s Open: T36 (+3) (70, 72, 74, 75)

ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open: 5 (-13) (68, 66, 70, 71)

The Amundi Evian Championship: T43 (-1) (67, 70, 75, 71)

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: T19 (+6) (72, 74, 72, 76)

ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer: T15 (-8) (71, 66, 68)

U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally: T2 (-5) (72, 67, 73, 71)

Mizuho Americas Open: T5 (-11) (68, 68, 68, 73)

The Chevron Championship: T14 (-2) (77, 68, 71, 70)

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro: T16 (-14) (67, 68, 67, 72)

T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards: T28 (+10) (78, 73, 75)

Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass: T22 (-14) (67, 65, 73, 69)

Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands: T7 (-12) (68, 68, 65, 71)

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: 2 (-18) (71, 67, 67, 65)

