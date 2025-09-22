Nelly Korda shares picture with her furry friend, dubs it ‘home’

Nelly Korda is enjoying some downtime at home with her dog after a rain-soaked week on the LPGA Tour. Korda just returned from the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, where heavy rain stopped play during the second round. Before the suspension, she carded a 2-under 69 in the opener to sit tied for 66th.

On Monday, September 22, Korda shared an Instagram story for her 1.1 million followers, showing herself relaxing with her black Labrador at home.

She simply captioned the picture, “Home,” with a heart-hands emoji.

A still from Nelly Korda's Instagram story (via @nellykorda)

The 27-year-old star often features her dog on social media. Earlier this month, she uploaded a playful photo of the dog stretched across her.

Korda has long been an animal lover. She once had a cat named Rafi, who passed away in April after 15 years. At the time, she posted a heartfelt tribute about the bond they shared and how much she missed him.

When Nelly Korda was bitten by a dog

In June, Nelly Korda shared a photo that reminded her followers of one of the lowest points of last year. After a surprising second-round 81 left her in tears at the 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA, she was bitten on the thigh by a dog the next day while at a Seattle coffee shop.

"I regret to announce that I must withdraw from next week's Ladies European Tour tournament in London. On Saturday in Seattle, I was bitten by a dog and need time to receive treatment and recover fully," Korda said at the time.

"I apologize to the LET, the sponsors, and my fans for my absence. Thank you for your understanding, and I look forward to returning to the course soon," Korda added.

The injury kept her out of the Aramco Team Series event at London’s Centurion Club, which she had won the year before by four strokes. At the time, she shared no images, only noting the bite was on her thigh.

A year later, on June 26, 2025, Korda finally posted a picture of the deep marks.

“Throwing it back to a year ago when I got bit by a dog at the Coffee Shop,” she wrote on her Instagram story as she explained the reason for her break.

This season has been rough as well. She’s slipped from No. 1 to No. 2 in the Rolex Rankings and hasn’t won in 16 starts, though she’s made every cut and recorded seven top-10 finishes, including two inside the top 10.

