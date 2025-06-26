Nelly Korda recalls when she got 'bit by a dog' at a coffee shop

Nelly Korda has had a really mediocre season so far. She has achieved respectable finishes in various tournaments and has even come close to winning a few. Her latest participation was at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. She recently shared a throwback Instagram story of the time when she was bitten by a dog.

In June of 2024, Korda was bitten by a dog in a Seattle coffee shop. At the time, she even issued an update on the situation and stated that she would withdraw from a then-upcoming tournament. Notably, Korda had revealed the entire ordeal in the caption of an Instagram story.

"I regret to announce that I must withdraw from next week’s Ladies European Tour tournament in London. On Saturday in Seattle, I was bitten by a dog and need time to receive treatment and recover fully,” she had posted on her Instagram story.

Korda had also expressed that she could not wait to return to action.

"Thank you for your understanding, and I look forward to returning to the course."

On June 26, 2025, Nelly Korda recalled the incident and shared a photo of her thighs covered in deep dog bite marks. Her injuries appeared terrible, which explains why she took time off last year.

"Throwing it back to a year ago when I got bit by a dog at the Coffee Shop," Korda recounted the incident from last year on her Instagram story.

Talking about Korda's Instagram story, here's a look at it:

Nelly Korda recalls her dog bite from last year (Image Credit: IG @nellykorda)

Nelly Korda missed the LET Aramco Team Series competition in 2024 owing to this injury at the Centurion Club in Hemel Hempstead, England.

Nelly Korda gets honest about her game during the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship was held at Fields Ranch East in PGA Frisco. It was a difficult course for the players, and several of them had a bad week, including Nelly Korda. The current number one golfer discussed her time there on Instagram. She posted images from the tournament, claiming that while the event was fantastic, her performance was not.

"Texas was 🔥🥵, but my golf wasn’t 🥲, at least the park was fun. On we go 😃," the caption of her Instagram post read.

Nelly Korda performed well in the first three rounds, finishing with a total score of two over par. However, Korda's final day was not ideal, and she finished with a total score of 4-over par. Her final score was 6-over par, which placed her 19th in the tournament.

Minjee Lee, on the other hand, won the entire event with a total score of four under par. This was her third major title, which she won by a three-shot margin ahead of Auston Kim and Chanettee Wannasaen.

