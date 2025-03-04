Nelly Korda enjoys an early coffee before a "day off from golf"

Nelly Korda took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday (March 4) to post a picture of herself drinking coffee. This was accompanied by a caption noting that she was taking the day off from golf, sharing it with her more than one million followers.

"Morning workout (checkmark emoji) Day off from golf (checkmark emoji)," her caption reads.

Korda's Instagram story Tuesday morning

Korda has been making headlines lately as the golf world is eager for her return at the end of the month, which is expected to be at the Ford Championship in Arizona.

Korda hopes to continute 2024 dominance in 2025

Korda has had success in the two events she's played in so far in 2025, finishing in solo second place at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and tied for seventh at the Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands.

Korda is the defending champion of the Ford Championship after winning the event in 2024. The tournament last year was in Gilbert, Arizona at Seville Golf and Country Club. Korda shot 20 under par in the event, winning by two strokes after shooting a seven-under-par 65 in the final round.

Her victory at last year's Ford Championship was her third consecutive win and she would go on to win her next two events as well, culminating with her fifth straight win being at the Chevron Championship, which was her second career Major title. This year's Ford Championship will be played at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona.

Korda after winning the 2024 Chevron Championship (via Getty)

Korda is the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world according to the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings by a wide margin. Korda, with 408.23 points, is more than 100 points ahead of second-ranked Jeeno Thitikul, who has 291.50 points.

Remarkably enough, Korda has played fewer events that count toward the world rankings than all of the golfers chasing her in the world rankings, at only 35 events. Thitikul has played in 40, third-ranked Lydia Ko has played in 45 and fourth-ranked Yin Ruoning has played in 44 events.

Korda won a total of seven events in 2024. Her season included other highlights, such as finishing itied for second place at the Women's British Open at the historic Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland.

Korda's most recent win on the LPGA Tour came in November at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Florida, winning by three strokes after shooting a final round three-under-par 67.

The following week, at the LPGA Tour's Tour Championship in Naples, Florida, Korda finished tied for fifth place. She was named the LPGA Tour Player of the Year in 2024, her first time winning the award. She also won the Race to the CME Globe, which is the LPGA's equivelant to the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup.

Nelly Korda looks to continue her dominance in 2025 as the major season heats up.

