  Nelly Korda expresses excitement over young golfer committing to Princeton University

Nelly Korda expresses excitement over young golfer committing to Princeton University

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified Apr 01, 2025 19:00 GMT
Syndication: Sarasota Herald-Tribune - Source: Imagn
Nelly Korda Syndication: Sarasota Herald-Tribune - Source: Imagn

Nelly Korda expressed her excitement over Jordan Brown's commitment towards Princeton University. The young talent had shared the news through his Instagram profile on March 24, 2025. Korda posted the news on her Instagram story.

The LPGA Tour professional currently has over 1 million followers on her Instagram profile. Korda often keeps her fans updated with her professional achievements and day-to-day activities. After Brown shared the news of his verbal commitment to the program, Korda added the following reaction:

"Let's go Jordan! Princeton is lucky to have a hard worker like you! concession represent :)"
Korda's Instagram story on Jordan Brown / source: @nellykorda on IG
Korda's Instagram story on Jordan Brown / source: @nellykorda on IG

Jordan Brown is a talented youngster who is set to play Division 1 golf at the University of Princeton. On March 24, he shared a post on his Instagram profile, stating about his verbal commitment to Princeton University.

"Super excited to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process at Princeton University to play Division 1 golf. I am incredibly grateful for the unwavering support of my family, coaches, and teachers throughout this long journey. A special thank you to Coach Green for this incredible opportunity to grow as a student and an athlete. Go Tigers! 🐅🐅 "
Nelly Korda recognized Brown for his hardwork. Last year, the golfer from Lakewood Ranch earned his first AJGA victory. Brown secured the Boys Division Championship title after defeating Nicholas Logis in a sudden-death playoff. Scoring six birdies in the final round, Brown finished the 2024 AJGA Atlanta Classic with a total 8-under par score.

Nelly Korda started playing on the professional circuit in 2016 on the Symetra Tour (Epson Tour, now), where she won the first professional tournament of her life.

Korda won the Sioux Falls GreatLIFE Challenge with a 3-stroke margin. After finishing the tour at the ninth position on the money leaderboard, Korda earned her LPGA Tour card.

Nelly Korda is now one of the top players in women's golf. She won the gold medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. She has also clinched 15 titles on the LPGA Tour, including two majors. Apart from that, she has also won three times on the Ladies European Tour.

Nelly Korda's professional wins explored

Here's a detailed look at all the wins secured by Nelly Korda in her professional sphere till now. Take a look at the LPGA Tour star's victories:

Major championships

  • 2021: Women's PGA Championship
  • 2024: Chevron Championship

Olympic Games record

  • 2021: Olympic Games - gold medal

Symetra Tour wins

  • 2016: Sioux Falls GreatLIFE Challenge

LPGA Tour victories

  • 2018: Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship
  • 2019: ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open
  • 2019: Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA
  • 2021: Gainsbridge LPGA
  • 2021: Meijer LPGA Classic
  • 2021: Pelican Women's Championship
  • 2022: Pelican Women's Championship
  • 2024: LPGA Drive On Championship
  • 2024: Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship
  • 2024: Ford Championship
  • 2024: T-Mobile Match Play
  • 2024: Mizuho Americas Open
  • 2024: The ANNIKA
LET wins

  • 2019: Lacoste Ladies Open de France
  • 2022: Aramco Team Series - Sotogrande
  • 2023: Aramco Team Series - London

Edited by Tushar Bahl
