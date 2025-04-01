Nelly Korda expresses excitement over young golfer committing to Princeton University

Nelly Korda expressed her excitement over Jordan Brown's commitment towards Princeton University. The young talent had shared the news through his Instagram profile on March 24, 2025. Korda posted the news on her Instagram story.

The LPGA Tour professional currently has over 1 million followers on her Instagram profile. Korda often keeps her fans updated with her professional achievements and day-to-day activities. After Brown shared the news of his verbal commitment to the program, Korda added the following reaction:

"Let's go Jordan! Princeton is lucky to have a hard worker like you! concession represent :)"

Korda's Instagram story on Jordan Brown / source: @nellykorda on IG

Jordan Brown is a talented youngster who is set to play Division 1 golf at the University of Princeton. On March 24, he shared a post on his Instagram profile, stating about his verbal commitment to Princeton University.

"Super excited to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process at Princeton University to play Division 1 golf. I am incredibly grateful for the unwavering support of my family, coaches, and teachers throughout this long journey. A special thank you to Coach Green for this incredible opportunity to grow as a student and an athlete. Go Tigers! 🐅🐅 "

Nelly Korda recognized Brown for his hardwork. Last year, the golfer from Lakewood Ranch earned his first AJGA victory. Brown secured the Boys Division Championship title after defeating Nicholas Logis in a sudden-death playoff. Scoring six birdies in the final round, Brown finished the 2024 AJGA Atlanta Classic with a total 8-under par score.

Nelly Korda started playing on the professional circuit in 2016 on the Symetra Tour (Epson Tour, now), where she won the first professional tournament of her life.

Korda won the Sioux Falls GreatLIFE Challenge with a 3-stroke margin. After finishing the tour at the ninth position on the money leaderboard, Korda earned her LPGA Tour card.

Nelly Korda is now one of the top players in women's golf. She won the gold medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. She has also clinched 15 titles on the LPGA Tour, including two majors. Apart from that, she has also won three times on the Ladies European Tour.

Nelly Korda's professional wins explored

Here's a detailed look at all the wins secured by Nelly Korda in her professional sphere till now. Take a look at the LPGA Tour star's victories:

Major championships

2021: Women's PGA Championship

2024: Chevron Championship

Olympic Games record

2021: Olympic Games - gold medal

Symetra Tour wins

2016: Sioux Falls GreatLIFE Challenge

LPGA Tour victories

2018: Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship

2019: ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open

2019: Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA

2021: Gainsbridge LPGA

2021: Meijer LPGA Classic

2021: Pelican Women's Championship

2022: Pelican Women's Championship

2024: LPGA Drive On Championship

2024: Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship

2024: Ford Championship

2024: T-Mobile Match Play

2024: Mizuho Americas Open

2024: The ANNIKA

LET wins

2019: Lacoste Ladies Open de France

2022: Aramco Team Series - Sotogrande

2023: Aramco Team Series - London

