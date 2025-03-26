Nelly Korda rocks navy blue skirt to bring glam to the course for TaylorMade’s latest shoot

LPGA Tour star Nelly Korda was spotted wearing a stylish navy blue skirt during a promotional photoshoot for TaylorMade Golf. The American professional golfer signed a multi-year deal with the sports equipment company in 2023.

Ad

Korda started playing professional golf in 2016 and joined the LPGA Tour a year later. She is one of the most recognized players on the circuit and has won 15 LPGA Tour events. She also has two Major Championship titles including the 2021 Women’s PGA Championship and the 2024 Chevron Championship. Korda is currently No. 1 on the Official Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

Nelly Korda, who is an ambassador for TaylorMade Golf, appeared in a promotional photoshoot for the sports equipment company alongside other golf stars such as Charley Hull, Brooke Henderson and Hae Ran Ryu. In the pictures, the World No. 1 can be seen wearing a navy blue golf skirt as she made some shots on the course. She paired the skirt with a black shirt, sleeveless jacket and white TaylorMade headgear.

Ad

Trending

Still taken from TaylorMade Golf's Instagram Story_Image Source: Instagram/@taylormadegolf

Due to her partnership with TaylorMade Golf, the 15-time LPGA Tour winner often wears gear from the brand while competing on the greens. She also uses TaylorMade golf clubs, balls and other branded items.

Ad

When Nelly Korda announced her partnership with TaylorMade in 2023, she revealed that she signed a deal with the sports equipment company because they helped to “elevate” the game for golfers.

“I signed with TaylorMade because of their proven ability to elevate the game of the best golfers in the world. In testing with the TaylorMade tour team, it was clear that not only was I working with high-performing equipment, but also a team that shared my passion for working as hard as possible to be in the best position to win,” Korda said. (via Golf Digest)

Ad

Prior to the announcement, the World No. 1 also revealed that she had signed a partnership deal with Nike, the popular athletic apparel brand.

How many LPGA Tour events has Nelly Korda played this year?

Nelly Korda has competed in only two LPGA Tour events this year. The golf star made her first start of the year at the 2025 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club. Korda finished the tournament in second place with a score of 18-under. She won $227,854 for her performance, while A. Lim Kim, who won the event, took home $300,000.

Ad

Korda’s second event of the year was the Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands at Bradenton Country Club. She finished the competition at T7 with a score of 12-under and won $51,522 for her performance. Korda was tied with Celine Boutier and Minami Katsu.

Notably, Yealimi Noh won the Founders Cup with 21-under. She went home with $300,000 for her performance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback