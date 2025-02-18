Nelly Korda flaunts her 'new fave' Nike sunglasses to her 1,000,000 IG followers

LPGA Tour star Nelly Korda has taken to Instagram to showcase her new favorite accessory to her one million followers on the social media platform. The 26-year-old pro golfer recently competed in The Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands at Bradenton, Florida.

Ad

Korda joined the LPGA Tour in 2017 and has secured 15 victories, including two majors. She won the Women’s PGA Championship in 2021 and the Chevron Championship in 2024. She was recognized as the LPGA Tour Player of the Year in 2024. The 26-year-old American golfer is currently No. 1 in the Women’s World Golf Rankings.

Korda keeps an active profile on Instagram, where she has garnered one million followers. On Tuesday, February 18, the LPGA Tour star shared a short video on her Instagram story and flaunted a new pair of reflective sunglasses from Nike. She captioned her Instagram story:

Ad

Trending

"@Nike lifestyle glasses are my new fave.”

Still taken from Nelly Korda's Instagram story | Image source: Instagram/@nellykorda

This is not the first time Korda has showcased Nike clothing and accessories on her social media account. The World No. 1 had posted a picture of her Nike sneakers and bodysuit on her Instagram story earlier this year.

Ad

Korda is one of Nike's many ambassadors. She signed a multi-year apparel deal with Nike in 2023, taking to Instagram to share the news with the caption:

“JUST DID IT! ✔️ Super excited to join the Swoosh fam! @nike @nikewomen @nikegolf.”

Ad

In addition to Korda, Nike has ties with top golfers such as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Brooks Koepka.

Nelly Korda takes to Instagram to wish her “BFFL” happy birthday

Klara Mrcela, one of Nelly Korda’s closest friends, recently celebrated her 26th birthday. Korda celebrated her friend’s birthday by sharing a 10-slide media carousel on Instagram.

Mrcela is a former tennis player who is now a tennis coach. She recently married American tennis player Michael Mmoh in Split, Croatia.

Ad

Korda and Mrcela share a strong bond, and Korda often refers to the former tennis player as her “BFFL”. To celebrate Mrcela’s birthday, Korda shared fond memories of the special moments and adventures the two have shared. She captioned it as:

“Happy birthday to my BFFL @klaramrcela 💗 here’s to more adventures around the world 🌎.”

Ad

The Instagram carousel showed pictures of the two BFFLs at a dinner in Paris, seated in a restaurant close to the Eiffel Tower. Some of the photos and videos Korda shared also showed the two enjoying their time at a beach, skiing on scenic snow-covered mountains, and having dinner by a waterbody.

Korda had a good run in the recently concluded Founders Cup. She carded a 68 in the opening round and finished the tournament at T7 with 12-under.

Notably, Yealimi Noh won the event with 21-under and bagged the prize money of $300,000.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback